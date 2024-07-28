Paddy Pimblett has Matured into a Solid Contender

He is huge for the weight; physique looks chiseled, mindset is getting more and more mature.

He may well prove to be the dangerous force people had predicted.

As I said, prior to the fight, Paddy appears to be maturing into a solid prospect.

Goofy earlier in his career, he needs to be taken seriously now.
 
lol stop, he hasn’t beat anyone remotely relevant to be a contender in the deepest MMA division and there’s a reason why the UFC won’t match him up against other up and coming guys. Dogs with win streaks like Brenner and Orolbai have to take each other out while Paddy gets subpar high profile match ups on premium cards against a dude who got one tapped by Drew Dober.


His career is being fabricated right in front of us lol he’s an industry plant.
 
IronGolem007 said:
He is huge for the weight; physique looks chiseled, mindset is getting more and more mature.

He may well prove to be the dangerous force people had predicted.

As I said, prior to the fight, Paddy appears to be maturing into a solid prospect.

Goofy earlier in his career, he needs to be taken seriously now.
Calm the fuck down. Good win for him but you are jumping the gun too fast. Green is a more than a couple steps below people like Holloway, Chandler,Oliveira and hell even Hooker is above him too. Paddy still has some ways to go.
 
