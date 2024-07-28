Paddy Pimblett has Matured into a Solid Contender

lol stop, he hasn’t beat anyone remotely relevant to be a contender in the deepest MMA division and there’s a reason why the UFC won’t match him up against other up and coming guys. Dogs with win streaks like Brenner and Orolbai have to take each other out while Paddy gets subpar high profile match ups on premium cards against a dude who got one tapped by Drew Dober.





His career is being fabricated right in front of us lol he’s an industry plant.