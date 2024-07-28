Paddy Pimblett has Matured into a Solid Contender

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 4,240
- Reaction score
- 8,853
He is huge for the weight; physique looks chiseled, mindset is getting more and more mature.
He may well prove to be the dangerous force people had predicted.
As I said, prior to the fight, Paddy appears to be maturing into a solid prospect.
Goofy earlier in his career, he needs to be taken seriously now.
He may well prove to be the dangerous force people had predicted.
As I said, prior to the fight, Paddy appears to be maturing into a solid prospect.
Goofy earlier in his career, he needs to be taken seriously now.