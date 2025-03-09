I like how the fight with Conor is the part that people think is outlandish and not Paddy winning the belt.
Look at the top 5 and tell me who Paddy has ANY chance of beating? Let alone Islam.
Charles, Armen, Max, Ilia, Gaethje, Dustin all smoke him easily. Chandler being an underdog to him is mispriced imo but if Paddy passes that test maybe I'll give him a slightly better chance of taking out an aging Dustin? But he's getting clowned by any of the other top guys. Even guys like Gamrot and Moicano probably school him.
And Islam? No lie, Paddy might shit his pants if you locked him in a cage with Makachaev.