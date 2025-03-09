  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Paddy Pimblett eyes future title defense vs Conor McGregor when he becomes champion

connor-mcgregor.gif
 
Paddy is onto something here though a little, just not as a championship fight.

I think the winner of him vs Chandler should fight McGregor towards the end of the year, makes tons of sense. If you actually believe McGregor is ever coming back of course.
 
We've seen paddy fight cans and guys near retirement for literally years.

I don't care if he becomes champ or not, but it's time to stop edging us by padding his record year after year.

Give him the title shot after he retires Chandler.
 
Reileyb said:
We've seen paddy fight cans and guys near retirement for literally years.

I don't care if he becomes champ or not, but it's time to stop edging us by padding his record year after year.

Give him the title shot after he retires Chandler.
Click to expand...

How can he earn a title shot beating Chandler who is on a 2 fight losing streak?

If he beats him I think he'll need one more win.
 
svmr_db said:
How can he earn a title shot beating Chandler who is on a 2 fight losing streak?

If he beats him I think he'll need one more win.
Click to expand...

Shitblett gets brutalized by anyone in the top 5 or so. Maybe he can wait for Carlos and Gaethje to get washed.
 
svmr_db said:
How can he earn a title shot beating Chandler who is on a 2 fight losing streak?

If he beats him I think he'll need one more win.
Click to expand...
He doesn't deserve it, but he's had the media spotlight for years now, but the matchmakers are building him up so slowly that I'm kind of over waiting for the next shitty matchup he gets.

Doing the same thing with Bo, all this media spotlight and hype for a couple years now with literally zero interesting fights.
 
Would sell well there but the rest of the globe has moved well beyond Conor. Personally I don't want that as Conor has a shot to beat Paddy and that would just piss me off more.
 
I like how the fight with Conor is the part that people think is outlandish and not Paddy winning the belt.

Look at the top 5 and tell me who Paddy has ANY chance of beating? Let alone Islam.

Charles, Armen, Max, Ilia, Gaethje, Dustin all smoke him easily. Chandler being an underdog to him is mispriced imo but if Paddy passes that test maybe I'll give him a slightly better chance of taking out an aging Dustin? But he's getting clowned by any of the other top guys. Even guys like Gamrot and Moicano probably school him.

And Islam? No lie, Paddy might shit his pants if you locked him in a cage with Makachaev.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Egészségére!
Paddy Pimblett: Future UFC Champ
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Pizza Werewolf
Pizza Werewolf
hswrestler
Paddy vs Colby?
Replies
10
Views
419
Rataria
Rataria

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,084
Messages
57,005,594
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top