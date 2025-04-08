Media Paddy Pimblett Expects to Defeat Michael Chandler 'Convincingly' at UFC 314

pimblett-green-ufc304-1600.jpg

Paddy Pimblett (22-3) is looking to make a statement against Michael Chandler (23-9).

Pimblett faces Chandler at the UFC 314 on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. While this will arguably be the biggest step up in competition for Pimblett, “The Baddy” sounds extremely confident going into his fight against Chandler. Pimblett believes he is better in all aspects than Chandler, who his known for his knockout power. However, Pimblett has famously declared in the past, “Scousers don’t get knocked out.” The Liverpudlian even claims he can beat Chandler more emphatically than lightweight elites Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

"As soon as he gets punched in the face he just wants to have a brawl,” Pimblett said on the Full Send podcast. “And I'll be using it against him… I don't see where he can beat me. The only way he can beat me is if he throws a hail mary punch and knocks me out. But I don't get knocked out, lad. So I can see me just dismantling him and beating him everywhere. And I can see me beating him more convincingly than Poirier, Gaethje and Charles did.”

While Chandler is one of the biggest names on the roster, “Iron” is 2-4 in the UFC with all of his losses coming against accomplished veterans. Chandler is coming off a split-decision loss in a rematch against Oliveira. Meanwhile, Pimblett is undefeated in six UFC outings with four finishes and coming off a submission win over Bobby Green.

Paddy Pimblett Expects to Defeat Michael Chandler 'Convincingly' at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett (22-3) is looking to make a statement against Michael Chandler (23-9).
One of the few times I’ll root for Paddy.
 
I hope the Scouser beats up the guy who waited 2 years to fight the Dubliner.
 
I’m sure that will set up Paddy for a Number One contender fight against Jim Miller or the next 40 year old shopworn guy on the list.


Tony Ferg, Bobby Green, and Michael Chandler in a row is diabolical matchmaking.
 
I think chandler gonna knock him out in the first round, rewatching that dustin fight and chandler really had dusitn hurt against the fence badly before dustin landed a counter
 
Paddy knocks out Chandler with a flying knee and then fights McGregor for the Middleweight title.
 
If it’s a legit fight. Chandler should win, imo.

But I’m getting Conor/Cerrone vibes from this one.
 
