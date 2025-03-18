  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Paddy Pimblett declares Dana "unbelievable at his job"

Deadwing88

Deadwing88

Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
Joined
Aug 8, 2018
Messages
12,650
Reaction score
15,601
"Definitely good for boxing because we all know how good of a promoter Dana is," Pimblett said. "Dana’s the man.

"He built this sport up from the ground up without him, and the Fertitta brothers first, we wouldn't have the UFC what it is today, and it's one of the biggest sports companies in the world.

"Dana’s unbelievable at his job. And obviously everyone else that's involved now, Hunter Campbell and that. ... Them getting involved in the boxing world can only be good for boxing. ... And it's gonna be better for fighters."

www.si.com

'Better for fighters' ... UFC star Paddy Pimblett reacts to Dana White joining Turki Alalshikh in boxing

Since announcing his involvement in boxing in tandem with Turki Alalshikh, Dana White has received a mixed bag of reactions from the fighting community. While f
www.si.com www.si.com
 
im-awesome-dana-white.gif
 
Regardless how people feel about Dana, yes, he's done some amazing things for the UFC. Doesn't mean it's going to translate into boxing. He's already tried Zuffa Boxing, but now he has some real money behind him, so we will see.
 
What a stooge. Boxers get paid more even for smaller PPV numbers, any fighter that thinks Dana White improves that situation is either slow (I suspect Paddy is this) or an ass kisser (I don't see Paddy as this).
 
People hate to give Dana his props because they hate his personality. But Paddy’s correct.
 
Its quite interesting how big a role Dana White plays in the UFC fighters minds, fighters are constantly (begging) calling him out for POTN bonuses, always giving him hugs and handshakes, he keeps a tight leash on them that they thank him too much for giving them the opportunity to fight in the UFC, fighters forgot they are the talent, not him.

Boxers are often cool with their promoters, but not even close to the level you see in the UFC, straight sucking up / begging to him, this is no different.
 
Last edited:
Anyone who would deny that dana is good at is job is insane. Most people are hung up on him being an awful person which may be valid.
 
Even after Dana stitched him up and used his as a pawn to attack Ariel Paddy still doesn’t get it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,680
Messages
57,045,080
Members
175,515
Latest member
Fritzlton

Share this page

Back
Top