"Definitely good for boxing because we all know how good of a promoter Dana is," Pimblett said. "Dana’s the man.
"He built this sport up from the ground up without him, and the Fertitta brothers first, we wouldn't have the UFC what it is today, and it's one of the biggest sports companies in the world.
"Dana’s unbelievable at his job. And obviously everyone else that's involved now, Hunter Campbell and that. ... Them getting involved in the boxing world can only be good for boxing. ... And it's gonna be better for fighters."
'Better for fighters' ... UFC star Paddy Pimblett reacts to Dana White joining Turki Alalshikh in boxing
