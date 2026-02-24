Hot Take Paddy Pimblett calls out “The God of War” Benoit Saint Denis Who Wins??

This lowlife was broken by Justin and will never be the same. He was bang average, outside top 10 before he was crushed. Now he's fighting without that false confidence and has been brought back down to earth. He'll go on a slide, BSD beats him convincingly.
 
Paddy via sub. He's the better grappler, has better cardio, and--as we learned against Justin--can take a beating.
Contrarian opinion but possibly correct. Styles make fights and both BSD and Paddy are better on the ground than on the feet. I don't know if Paddy is better but it would be interesting to see them grapple. This current crop of LWs (outside of Arman and Ilia) like BSD, Moicano, Fiziev, Ruffy, Gamrot, Dariush, etc. are all skilled but they each have their Achilles Heels. It's unpredictable who wins when they face each other. I don't know if Paddy belongs in that group but he should face some of them.

A more winnable fight that already has bad blood is Paddy vs. Hooker.
 
Paddy has next to zero wrestling and is very unlikely to sub bsd from his back, which is where he'd likely be since bsd is averaging more takedowns per fight than anyone In the division not named gamrot.
 
BSD-Oliveira would be fun. Two rather reckless fighters who are both dangerous on the ground.
 
It would be over within a round either way. Oliveira is better, but more shopworn and on his last leg. Bsd has more pep in his step and is still getting better.

I like both guys and don't want see it, but it would be fun. It still might happen
 
