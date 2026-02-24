Simple Southerner
Minor Setback Major Comeback!
I'm down for this bsd probably tko`s him
Contrarian opinion but possibly correct. Styles make fights and both BSD and Paddy are better on the ground than on the feet. I don't know if Paddy is better but it would be interesting to see them grapple. This current crop of LWs (outside of Arman and Ilia) like BSD, Moicano, Fiziev, Ruffy, Gamrot, Dariush, etc. are all skilled but they each have their Achilles Heels. It's unpredictable who wins when they face each other. I don't know if Paddy belongs in that group but he should face some of them.Paddy via sub. He's the better grappler, has better cardio, and--as we learned against Justin--can take a beating.
BSD-Oliveira would be fun. Two rather reckless fighters who are both dangerous on the ground.Paddy has next to zero wrestling and is very unlikely to sub bsd from his back, which is where he'd likely be since bsd is averaging more takedowns per fight than anyone In the division not named gamrot.
