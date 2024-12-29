Media Paddy Pimblett blasts fake fight news merchant

Damn guess I fell for it too, doesn't help that UFC announced fights before fighters hear about it. Whoever is Paddy's next fight is gonna be a higher ranked one.
 
Benoit is on a 2-fight skid, he might be better off fighting Bobby Green if we were to go by rankings which are hardly important so perhaps not.
 
Who tf is Paddy fighting next and when?
 
Pechan said:
If only there was an actual journalist with industry sources...oh wait Paddy hated that one too.
Click to expand...
Tbf he hated ariel for different reasons that are completely fair like him being 2 faced and sneak dissing fighters
 
World eater said:
I love British insults. “Absolute helmet” sounds both insulting and funny at the same time. I have to start using this shit.
Click to expand...
how is it British I'm on the other side of the Pond and work with a guy people call Helmet. I have no idea what his real name is he's just Helmet. lol
 
BEATDOWNS said:
yes he is dumb asf and fucks everything up they just cant get rid of him though. lol
Click to expand...
I work with a chick who only does the bare minimum, and she is always late and leaves in the middle of the day to go pick up her kid and then heads back to work but you can bet she's putting down 80 hours on her time card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HwoarangStyle
Therapist: Giant Paddy Pimblett isn't real he can't hurt you
Replies
4
Views
275
Do better
Do better
A
Media Paddy Pimblett will not box, re-signs with the UFC
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
dagfin
dagfin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,419
Messages
56,711,931
Members
175,369
Latest member
YASINSAMAREH

Share this page

Back
Top