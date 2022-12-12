Paddy Pimblett Bandwaggon!

So, I always feel like, people shit on fighters after poor performance, are usually people who were high on said fighters for buying into the hype or shitting on his or her opponent.If you look at this poll before the fight, you will see tons of people were underestimating and shitting on Gordon. I thought Gordon was a better fighter, but you can see what most people thought about him as Paddy's opponent.And people are acting like this is some great robbery, I mean Cejudo was saying this was the worst robbery of all time, but clearly Henry doesn't watch a lot of MMA fights. It's also kinda funny how no one cares if some no name gets robbed blind and then gets his contract not renewed and never seen again, but when Paddy wins against Gordon whom most were regarding as some sacrificial scrub, everyone is up in arms. I had Gordon 30-27, but this was far from the worst robbery. There's an argument to be made that it was a bad decision, not even a robbery. Hell, there's an argument to be made that the next fight even was a greater robbery, literally happened on the same night.Paddy clearly lacks talent. You have problem if you noticed that after that loss, and if you didn't recognize Gordon was a better fighter. I still don't understand why UFC made Paddy fight Gordon, and Molly fight Erin, killing two UK cashcows back to back, but anyhow. Though obviously Erin on Molly made less sense, but if you look at what UFC did for Sugar, which was giving him the most favorable match ups to the top that challenges the limits of human imagination, it just made little sense in comparison.I wanted to start this Paddy bandwaggon, because people seem to be hating on the guy when he had literally nothing to do with him winning while shitting on Gordon before the fight. If you actually have followed MMA last couple of years at least, you know this robbery wasn't half as bad as some robberies as others. I mean, like I said, arguably the next fight on exact same night was arguably a worse robbery, and the same judge had 50-45 for Sabatello literally a night before, now THAT is a travesty.I never considered Paddy much of a prospect because I think he lacks talent. If you think he got exposed last night, then you have problem assessing fighters. Paddy sounds like a nice guy, and I don't think he said anything wrong about Helwani leeching off fighters either, whereas Helwani doesn't come off all that great to me, a bit sleazy to say the least, (Are people so quick to forget how UFC allegedly warned him not to leak news or people will get on the chopping block fast but he did it anyways for his own gain?), though I don't know either guy personally.Anyhow, here is the bandwaggon for Paddy! Get on when you can!