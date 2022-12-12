Paddy Pimblett Bandwaggon!

So, I always feel like, people shit on fighters after poor performance, are usually people who were high on said fighters for buying into the hype or shitting on his or her opponent.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/shoot-your-shot-paddy-the-baddy-or-flash-gordon.4268206/

If you look at this poll before the fight, you will see tons of people were underestimating and shitting on Gordon. I thought Gordon was a better fighter, but you can see what most people thought about him as Paddy's opponent.

And people are acting like this is some great robbery, I mean Cejudo was saying this was the worst robbery of all time, but clearly Henry doesn't watch a lot of MMA fights. It's also kinda funny how no one cares if some no name gets robbed blind and then gets his contract not renewed and never seen again, but when Paddy wins against Gordon whom most were regarding as some sacrificial scrub, everyone is up in arms. I had Gordon 30-27, but this was far from the worst robbery. There's an argument to be made that it was a bad decision, not even a robbery. Hell, there's an argument to be made that the next fight even was a greater robbery, literally happened on the same night.

Paddy clearly lacks talent. You have problem if you noticed that after that loss, and if you didn't recognize Gordon was a better fighter. I still don't understand why UFC made Paddy fight Gordon, and Molly fight Erin, killing two UK cashcows back to back, but anyhow. Though obviously Erin on Molly made less sense, but if you look at what UFC did for Sugar, which was giving him the most favorable match ups to the top that challenges the limits of human imagination, it just made little sense in comparison.

I wanted to start this Paddy bandwaggon, because people seem to be hating on the guy when he had literally nothing to do with him winning while shitting on Gordon before the fight. If you actually have followed MMA last couple of years at least, you know this robbery wasn't half as bad as some robberies as others. I mean, like I said, arguably the next fight on exact same night was arguably a worse robbery, and the same judge had 50-45 for Sabatello literally a night before, now THAT is a travesty.

I never considered Paddy much of a prospect because I think he lacks talent. If you think he got exposed last night, then you have problem assessing fighters. Paddy sounds like a nice guy, and I don't think he said anything wrong about Helwani leeching off fighters either, whereas Helwani doesn't come off all that great to me, a bit sleazy to say the least, (Are people so quick to forget how UFC allegedly warned him not to leak news or people will get on the chopping block fast but he did it anyways for his own gain?), though I don't know either guy personally.

Anyhow, here is the bandwaggon for Paddy! Get on when you can!
 
What he lacks is not talent. What he lacks is discipline. He's always goofing around, balooning up, and acting like a social media star when he should be training his ass off to get to the level to top ufc fighters.
 
He probably lacks both, but I don't know his training work ethic. He does get fat, but maybe he does work hard but eats more.
 
He has a vlog on youtube now. He's doing goofy shit instead of training almost on a daily basis.
 
Well he probably trains full time, I'm sure he can manage both easily since he's probably not a vlog editor himself.
 
That Million Dollar Barstool Sports deal already getting to him. He knows he doesn't have to make it to the Elite Level to make bank, which is smart on him. This is clearly just a means to an end for him and is going the McGregor route of "Get In, Get Rich, and Get Out" but with a slight spin as likely doesn't have the Champion aspirations. Win, Lose, or Draw, all he has to do is keep up with his UFC appearances, use it as a platform to promote himself, and keep stacking.

I ain't mad it him either, can't knock the hustle. Why go through all the hassle of being disciplined when he's not trying to be a Fighter through and through, dudes a business man first and foremost who understands there's a life outside of fighting when all is said and done.
 
He wasn't good to begin with, so I doubt that's the case. He always seem the type to me anyways that wouldn't get effected by things like that, but I don't know him personally.
 
You realize those things are not mutually exlusive? I agree about the ballooning up part, but he can still train his ass off and still goof off, make youtube videos, and attract attention. Id even say that is very very important to his success.
 
I mean, from the start the intentions that UFC had towards him were clear. He was getting the most favourable match ups, compare his UFC run to guys like Tsarukyan or Gamrot.

Unfortunately he is not quite UFC level, lw is absolutely stacked.

He came across as genuinely insecure and delusional yesterday. This definitely cost him some fans.
 
If he's a proven bum though, there would be less potential for him to hustle.

It all depends on him being somewhat of a good fighter. He isn't.
 
I want Lavrentyev in UFC too before it's too late.
Get Amosov, Nemkov from Bellator.
Mansouri as well, and Soldic from ONEFc.

Then, UFC would have a good claim to have most if not all the high level European prospects if you can call them that.
 
I'm not even a Paddy fan but he's top 100 in the world definitely.... thats "not a good fighter"?
 
His aura is gone. I’ve never seen a fighter clearly lose 3-0 and then win by UD. Has to be the first time in UFC history. The way he acted after the right will make me pray he gets shadow realm’d every fight for the rest of his career.
 
I really don't think it's hate. A lot of people don't care for the schtick, some do. I find it pretty meh, personally.

The problem is that his standup style consists mostly of planting both feet into the ground and winging combinations with his elbows flailing well outside the framework of his body with his chin up in the air.

The UFC hype machine would like to pretend this isn't the case, but watch the tape.

That shit can work against a certain level of competition. It will not work against elite level fighters, setting a clear and obvious ceiling.
 
This moron is quickly burning his stock, and is too stupid to realize it.

Love these guys or hate them, paddy is not even a blip on the radar when it comes to uncle Chael. Michael Bisping, Ariel Helwani, Joe Rogan, etc etc etc. and this retard has shit on all of them thinking he's McGreggor 2.0.

Even more hilarious/sad is that the clown just made it crystal clear that he's a top 20 fighter at best and will almost certainly never break into the top 15....let alone the top 10.

Hope he enjoyed sucking Dana's cawk because even he realizes that paddy is a loser now, and will never be a cash cow.

Still love Dave Portnoy but this proved a shitty investment. Can't win them all.
 
