Paddy Pimblett admits Jared Gordon fight ‘a lot closer than I thought’

Unless a fighter is getting blown out, they think they're winning any fight they don't take heavy damage in. He even cited the new scoring criteria which downplays control and aggressiveness as a reason which countless Dawggers parrot and only invoke when it suits them. He doesn't judge his own fights either, so he isn't truly at fault. I have no issues with him thinking he won. How he handled the post fight and a few interviews afterward? That's a much different story.