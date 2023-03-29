Paddy Pimblett admits Jared Gordon fight ‘a lot closer than I thought’

sdpdude9

sdpdude9

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 7, 2011
Messages
15,651
Reaction score
26,231
Paddy Pimblett has come around to the idea that his fight against Jared Gordon may not have been as clear-cut as he initially believed.

Pimblett acknowledged Wednesday in an interview with Bleacher Report that his controversial unanimous decision over Gordon at UFC 282 was more competitive than he first suspected, however he maintained confidence that the rightful man ultimately won.

“I [initially] thought I won two rounds to one, and I watched the fight back, and I thought I won two rounds to one. I’ll be honest, it was a lot closer than I thought it was,” Pimblett said.

“I never dominated, but I think the only clear round in the whole fight is the second, and that’s for me. The third round, he just holds me. He doesn’t really do nothing.”

“People try to say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s Dana [White]’s boy,’” Pimblett said. “How am I Dana’s boy? He came on my podcast. I’m not his boy. I’m just a fighter on his roster. People say he influences judges. He can’t.

“That’s got nothing to do with it. I thought I won. A lot of people in the crowd thought I won. When I’ve spoken to people, a lot have shared that with the commentary and stuff, people thought that Jared Gordon won. But then, when they watched it back without the commentary on, they thought I won.”

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/29/23662105/paddy-pimblett-admits-jared-gordon-fight-a-lot-closer-than-i-thought-scoffs-alleged-ufc-favoritism
 
The judges graduated from the Peoples school of judging

K8bJk9Xjm9YONkC3g4affVrEhutu1F7qDKkSNUXVbbs.jpg
 
A lot closer? boy you lost
 
Unless a fighter is getting blown out, they think they're winning any fight they don't take heavy damage in. He even cited the new scoring criteria which downplays control and aggressiveness as a reason which countless Dawggers parrot and only invoke when it suits them. He doesn't judge his own fights either, so he isn't truly at fault. I have no issues with him thinking he won. How he handled the post fight and a few interviews afterward? That's a much different story.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He didn't do himself any favors by his post fight speech after that one. He was acting like he dominated, instead of just saying it was a close fight overall.
Click to expand...

He really turned a lot of people against him. All he had to say was “Jared’s a tough opponent but I thought I did enough.”
 
Cant stand Faddy but thay fight wasn't a robbery and neither was the Omally Yan fight. MMA fans aren't as good at scoring fights as they think they are.
 
This was one of the biggest overreactions to a decision by MMA fans I've ever seen.

It's right there in the rulebook, effective grappling = using position to attempt a fight ending move like a submission or gnp. Control only matters in rounds where the score is very close. Perfectly reasonable for a judge to score round 3 for Paddy.
 
This guy isnt very smart. I don't know if I've seen someone lose so much hype off one performance and the way he behaved after that robbery
 
lol, someone tall this douche to take his gift decision and move on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Paddy Pimblett on what fighters he dislikes
2 3
Replies
54
Views
3K
Hdfi
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,769
Messages
55,380,691
Members
174,755
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top