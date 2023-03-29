sdpdude9
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2011
- Messages
- 15,651
- Reaction score
- 26,231
Paddy Pimblett has come around to the idea that his fight against Jared Gordon may not have been as clear-cut as he initially believed.
Pimblett acknowledged Wednesday in an interview with Bleacher Report that his controversial unanimous decision over Gordon at UFC 282 was more competitive than he first suspected, however he maintained confidence that the rightful man ultimately won.
“I [initially] thought I won two rounds to one, and I watched the fight back, and I thought I won two rounds to one. I’ll be honest, it was a lot closer than I thought it was,” Pimblett said.
“I never dominated, but I think the only clear round in the whole fight is the second, and that’s for me. The third round, he just holds me. He doesn’t really do nothing.”
“People try to say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s Dana [White]’s boy,’” Pimblett said. “How am I Dana’s boy? He came on my podcast. I’m not his boy. I’m just a fighter on his roster. People say he influences judges. He can’t.
“That’s got nothing to do with it. I thought I won. A lot of people in the crowd thought I won. When I’ve spoken to people, a lot have shared that with the commentary and stuff, people thought that Jared Gordon won. But then, when they watched it back without the commentary on, they thought I won.”
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/29/23662105/paddy-pimblett-admits-jared-gordon-fight-a-lot-closer-than-i-thought-scoffs-alleged-ufc-favoritism
Pimblett acknowledged Wednesday in an interview with Bleacher Report that his controversial unanimous decision over Gordon at UFC 282 was more competitive than he first suspected, however he maintained confidence that the rightful man ultimately won.
“I [initially] thought I won two rounds to one, and I watched the fight back, and I thought I won two rounds to one. I’ll be honest, it was a lot closer than I thought it was,” Pimblett said.
“I never dominated, but I think the only clear round in the whole fight is the second, and that’s for me. The third round, he just holds me. He doesn’t really do nothing.”
“People try to say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s Dana [White]’s boy,’” Pimblett said. “How am I Dana’s boy? He came on my podcast. I’m not his boy. I’m just a fighter on his roster. People say he influences judges. He can’t.
“That’s got nothing to do with it. I thought I won. A lot of people in the crowd thought I won. When I’ve spoken to people, a lot have shared that with the commentary and stuff, people thought that Jared Gordon won. But then, when they watched it back without the commentary on, they thought I won.”
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/3/29/23662105/paddy-pimblett-admits-jared-gordon-fight-a-lot-closer-than-i-thought-scoffs-alleged-ufc-favoritism