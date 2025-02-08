  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Paddy Pimblet reviews Tai Tuivasa's physique for UFC 312 (video)

Jesus I hate this shit.

Click on the video and it will open in a new window for you to watch
 
i don't know why people are shocked. he's Polynesian, there's 2 things Polynesians are stereotypically known for, bad tempers and being able to put on weight like nobody's business.

what's more shocking is that he's still in the UFC even though he's on like a 5 fight losing streak
 
its-funny-hes-fat.gif
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Word. Islanders I know love nothing more after a big night drinking than heading to KFC for a truckload of freshly cooked chicken and sides for breakfast.

And besides, sliming down and becoming 'professional' has not worked out for him. Why not revert to what was successful - feelin' good and living the good life while KOing fools? At this point he really has nothing to lose,

#WARTAITUIVASA!!!
 
TITS said:
Yet they cut Rozenstruik after 1 loss. Tai must be getting paid his original contract, fighting for peanuts.
that's what i was saying in the Rozenstriuk thread. he must've been getting paid a lot for them to cut him and not the Tafa bros, Tai, or any of the other useless HWs they have signed. at least i can see kind of why they keep Tai, he must be getting paid peanuts and he's a name and known to casuals because of his antics, but the Tafa bros and all these other generic HWs should get the axe.
 
