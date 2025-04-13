PADDY Looks Title Ready. - Next for Islam??

Arman is still ahead of him. UFC will milk Paddy, but he's far more deserving than Dustin or Justin as of right now
 
NEXT? Hell no. Chandler is proving to be a weak win.
 
absolutely. feed him gaethje or porier.
I think he gets Poirier.

Dustin is talking retirement already. That's a telltale sign that he's carrying some damage he's not revealing to the UFC fandom.

Paddy is going to have the red carpet to a title shot rolled out for him. He's entertaining, so Dana is going to want to make his path as easy as possible.
 
Paddy is looking very good but he needs to beat someone under 38. A nice streak against the current versions of Chandler, Green and Ferguson shouldn't earn anyone a title shot.
 
LOL - if Islam had the positions that Chandler did early, Paddy would have been in a world of trouble.

Chandler's UFC run has largely been a series of 'moments' in fights where he ultimately has been outclassed...he even lost the first round to Tony before that sweet KO kick...and tonight was no different, except now he got outclassed by a rising fighter who was outside the top 10.

This was still a telling moment for Paddy, and he rose to the occasion...but there will be no more guys with big holes in their game, poor fight IQ, etc. going forward...and any of the four guys he mentioned will be a big step up from Chandler. Should be interesting to see what comes next.

I can't see Justin or Charles being interested...but Justin, maybe...and Arman might have to take what the UFC gives him at this point, if he wants back into the title picture.
 
He beat Chandler, who was in his prime like what? 10 years ago, lmao. Outside of against Hooker and Ferguson, he hasn't looked great in the UFC and is far past his prime.
 
