PADDY Looks Title Ready. - Next for Islam??

LOL - if Islam had the positions that Chandler did early, Paddy would have been in a world of trouble.



Chandler's UFC run has largely been a series of 'moments' in fights where he ultimately has been outclassed...he even lost the first round to Tony before that sweet KO kick...and tonight was no different, except now he got outclassed by a rising fighter who was outside the top 10.



This was still a telling moment for Paddy, and he rose to the occasion...but there will be no more guys with big holes in their game, poor fight IQ, etc. going forward...and any of the four guys he mentioned will be a big step up from Chandler. Should be interesting to see what comes next.



I can't see Justin or Charles being interested...but Justin, maybe...and Arman might have to take what the UFC gives him at this point, if he wants back into the title picture.