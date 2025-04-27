Paddy is the real England poster boy and has had a tougher road that Aspinall.

DiazSlap
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,455
- Reaction score
- 2,618
Look at their opponent and fight years (a concept that Sherdumbs just don’t get)
Aspinall:
Alan Baudot: No longer in the UFC and more importantly LOST TO PARKER PORKER(also no longer in the UFC)
Andre Arlovski: Has not won a meaningful fight in like a decade, in fight years AA is 240 years old.
Sergei Spivac: has losses to Marin Tybura and Walt Harris, fringe top 15 at best.
Volkov: nearly 50 fight veteran, in fight years probably 55 years old.
Bladyes: Lost TWICE to the ultra well rounded Derrick Lewis.
Pavlovich: probably Tom’s BEST win and a guy who lost to ELDEReem in the very first round.
Paddy:
Beaten former champions (Ferguson, Chandler) as well rising contenders like Leavitt and Gordon.
Paddy > Aspinall by an English kilometer folks.
