Paddy is the real England poster boy and has had a tougher road that Aspinall.

Look at their opponent and fight years (a concept that Sherdumbs just don’t get)

Aspinall:

Alan Baudot: No longer in the UFC and more importantly LOST TO PARKER PORKER(also no longer in the UFC)

Andre Arlovski: Has not won a meaningful fight in like a decade, in fight years AA is 240 years old.

Sergei Spivac: has losses to Marin Tybura and Walt Harris, fringe top 15 at best.

Volkov: nearly 50 fight veteran, in fight years probably 55 years old.

Bladyes: Lost TWICE to the ultra well rounded Derrick Lewis.

Pavlovich: probably Tom’s BEST win and a guy who lost to ELDEReem in the very first round.

Paddy:

Beaten former champions (Ferguson, Chandler) as well rising contenders like Leavitt and Gordon.

Paddy > Aspinall by an English kilometer folks.
 
iu
 
volkov went on a 5 fight winning streak after the aspinall loss and should have gotten the win over ciryl gane, I think he's a solid win and so is pavlovich, paddy's best win is chandler who is good but not a prime top contender like volkov or pavlovich
 
Discredit Aspinalls opponents in every way and just writes " former champions " for Tony Ferguson and Chandler. What a dork.

" Rising contenders ". And buddy mentions the twerker and a guy who probably not in the UFC anymore. Lmao
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
volkov went on a 5 fight winning streak after the aspinall loss and should have gotten the win over ciryl gane, I think he's a solid win and so is pavlovich, paddy's best win is chandler who is good but not a prime top contender like volkov or pavlovich
5 fight winning streak in the UFC HW division means nada bruh.
 
DiazSlap said:
Andre Arlovski: Has not won a meaningful fight in like a decade, in fight years AA is 240 years old.
He’s a prime candidate for you to make a thread about how todays casuals don’t understand how good he was.
 
Nobody with a brain thinks he should have gotten the decision vs Gordon. He beat the ghost of Ferguson.

The win vs Chandler was actually impressive. People talking like Chandler is totally washed but Charles didn't finish him in his last fight and Chandler looked good in round 5 and won that round. Paddy is absolutely improving.

Aspinall has wrecked everyone he's faced for years outside a freak non contact injury. Yes, HW is weak but he's not just beating everyone, he's ruining them all inside a round and they're all top 10. Paddy was getting gifted a bullshit decision vs Jared Gordon 3 fights ago so let's pump the brakes on this comparison.
 
If Volkov is 55 in fighter years, then Fergusion is like 300.
 
Tom currently has the GOAT of MMA ducking him.

Paddy's resume a manufactured old-man tour.

Not comparable, at all.
 
