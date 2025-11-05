Unheralded Truth
"I hope JDM absoultely punches his little head in. Yeah, I hope JDM batters him. I think JDM is a much better boxer and if he can keep it on the feet, then he will absolutely batter him.
And I hope he does. Islam was chatting pony saying who have I beat? When he got a title shot at lightweight off beating Bobby Green, someone who I beat faster than you, you little bum!"
"So, how about that one, Islam? Get back down to lightweight and I’ll punch your head in as well.”