  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Paddy is PISSED at Islam for saying he shouldn't get the same chance that Islam once got!

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,571
Reaction score
9,801


"I hope JDM absoultely punches his little head in. Yeah, I hope JDM batters him. I think JDM is a much better boxer and if he can keep it on the feet, then he will absolutely batter him.
And I hope he does. Islam was chatting pony saying who have I beat? When he got a title shot at lightweight off beating Bobby Green, someone who I beat faster than you, you little bum!"

"So, how about that one, Islam? Get back down to lightweight and I’ll punch your head in as well.”

<lmao>
 
He's not wrong.

Not surprising though. Islam doesn't seem too bright. Dude was whining at the idea of Topuria getting a title shot at LW by saying Topuria should at least win a fight in the division first, which Topuria literally already had lol. Meanwhile, Islam had no problems accepting a title shot at WW despite having zero wins at WW himself haha.
 
Islam is very smart, triggering Paddy, so after he beats Jack and ilia, he can get Paddy, then retire,

Now more eyes will on Islam.
 
Few years back, the top 5 guys at 155 were only fighting eachother and the guys outside couldn't get into the title picture

Now top 5 guys won't fight eachother and they're all demanding title shots, that division is falling apart
 
xhaydenx said:
He's not wrong.

Not surprising though. Islam doesn't seem too bright. Dude was whining at the idea of Topuria getting a title shot at LW by saying Topuria should at least win a fight in the division first, which Topuria literally already had lol. Meanwhile, Islam had no problems accepting a title shot at WW despite having zero wins at WW himself haha.
Click to expand...
Topuria had 1 title defense at FW, Makhachev has 4 title defenses at LW
 
xhaydenx said:
He's not wrong.

Not surprising though. Islam doesn't seem too bright. Dude was whining at the idea of Topuria getting a title shot at LW by saying Topuria should at least win a fight in the division first, which Topuria literally already had lol. Meanwhile, Islam had no problems accepting a title shot at WW despite having zero wins at WW himself haha.
Click to expand...

Two usual routes to getting a title shot after moving up:

1) Defend the lower weight class title multiple times
2) Defeat a top contender

Islam did the first option and suggested Topuria do the second one. Topuria did neither. Not saying it was the wrong move for the promotion to give Topuria an instant title shot vs Oliveira, but facts are facts.

Also Topuria's win over Jai Herbert at LW means jack shit in regards to title contention lol.
 
svmr_db said:
Two usual routes to getting a title shot after moving up:

1) Defend the lower weight class title multiple times
2) Defeat a top contender

Islam did the first option and suggested Topuria do the second one. Topuria did neither. Not saying it was the wrong move for the promotion to give Topuria an instant title shot vs Oliveira, but facts are facts.

Also Topuria's win over Jai Herbert at LW means jack shit in regards to title contention lol.
Click to expand...

No, Islam told him that he doesn't even have 1 single win at LW and he should get one first. He was just wrong. He didn't say to beat a contender.

And Jai or anyone else at LW in the UFC fit Islam's criteria.
 
He’s not wrong, Islam hardly faced a murderers row before a title shot.
 
Fookin mooshroom, sausage, helm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev: Paddy Pimblett Not a 'Big Challenge' for Ilia Topuria
2
Replies
29
Views
843
Streeter
Streeter
xhaydenx
Where is Max and why is he not fighting for the interim belt?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
928
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
WoozyFailGuy
155lbs: Issues at Lightweight, Including Arman's Weight
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
cburm
cburm
Kung Fu Kowboy
Paddy Pimblett: I’ll Smash Ilia Topuria’s Face For Him
2
Replies
22
Views
575
Mick Dojang
Mick Dojang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,221
Messages
58,425,334
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top