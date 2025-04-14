Paddy is not legit unless he beats Islam

FrankDux
Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2018
- Messages
- 3,365
- Reaction score
- 9,998
If he beats Poirier then it's because Dustin is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 6 fights...
If he beats Gaethje then it's because Gaethje is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 8 fights...
If he beats Charles then it's because Charles is washed up and 36 and will have lost 3 out of his last 5 fights...
Am I doing this sherbro logic right?
It sounds like Paddy is only legit if he beats Islam.
