Paddy is not legit unless he beats Islam

If he beats Poirier then it's because Dustin is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 6 fights...

If he beats Gaethje then it's because Gaethje is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 8 fights...

If he beats Charles then it's because Charles is washed up and 36 and will have lost 3 out of his last 5 fights...

Am I doing this sherbro logic right?

It sounds like Paddy is only legit if he beats Islam.
 
There’s a reason they haven’t matched him up with up and coming guys like Arman. You’re oblivious if you don’t think the UFC is paving his career… they tried to match him up against a guy who still had reflexes in Jared Gordon and they saw all they needed to see.


Same with guys like Hooper, he got slapped around by guys in their prime and the UFC started feeding him the retirement home to boost his stock because he couldn’t cut it against other up and comers
 
So no one at 155 is legit because they can't beat Islam? Noted.
 
What a thread title... <36>
so-close-reaching-out.gif
 
FrankDux said:
If he beats Poirier then it's because Dustin is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 6 fights...

If he beats Gaethje then it's because Gaethje is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 8 fights...

If he beats Charles then it's because Charles is washed up and 36 and will have lost 3 out of his last 5 fights...

Am I doing this sherbro logic right?

It sounds like Paddy is only legit if he beats Islam.
Click to expand...
Came here to rip into you, but I'm glad that your post is just pointing out the common retardation here. Nice one.
 
Give him the title fight then. make it happen next month.
 
It’s all too common on this forum nowadays.

MMA fans are the worst fans as collective across all sports.

That is why there isn’t stars or great fighters nowadays, because us so called fans diminish everything they ever did, do and will do in the future.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Paddy isn't beating Islam.... but in all fairness , no one at 155 is.
Click to expand...
Outside of him getting caught on a wild counter shot like his only loss, I don't see anyone at 155 that beats him currently.

Topuria has the best chance since he's the hardest hitter I can think of at the weight currently.
 
FrankDux said:
If he beats Poirier then it's because Dustin is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 6 fights...

If he beats Gaethje then it's because Gaethje is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 8 fights...

If he beats Charles then it's because Charles is washed up and 36 and will have lost 3 out of his last 5 fights...

Am I doing this sherbro logic right?

It sounds like Paddy is only legit if he beats Islam.
Click to expand...

Well, that's definitely one version of what happened last night. On the flip side Pimblett is already GOAT. He just beat the 155 GOAT who almost won every fight he's ever been in, even though he looked drugged vs Pimblett. Does Pimblett really even need to fight for the belt to win the title? Hell, he's already champ in some people's eyes 😻♥️😍🥰

 
