Who did he beat to get there?
UFC PR is unmatch
No. 1 BS
UFC PR is unmatch
No. 1 BS
This. Paddy's on a streak as the division is changingWell, he trounced the guy that knocked you out, Dan. Coupled with Dustin and Islam leaving the top 5, not that crazy imo
I think ppl sleep on how big @theufcbaddy is.This. Paddy's on a streak as the division is changing
This is one of the bigger reasons. The UFC allows people at the top to keep challenging the best fighters, so they don't drop for losing and they don't drop when they squat for years waiting for a fight they'll never get.Chandler was perpetually in the top 5.
He keeps beating asses and I don't see him getting preferential treatment like O'Malley. I'm a fan of the baddyI think ppl sleep on how big @theufcbaddy is.
Rematch his fight w TFerg.
He absolutely dwarfed Tony, who was always a big 55er himself
Chandler may not have a winning ufc record, but he was the plug on "getting into or dropped out of" the top 5 for like 2 years straight lolOliveira got a title shot after a decision win over Chandler, Paddy starched him. Islam got a title shot after beating Bobby Green, Paddy beat him worse