Media Paddy is in the top 5, how?

Who would you put in front of Paddy?

Hooker? The guy who is 4-3 in his last seven with all his better wins coming by split decision?

Paddy is 7-0 in the ufc with 5 performance bonuses off brutal finishes and he beat the no.7 guy.

He’s perfect for number 5, everyone below him is trading losses with each other.
 
Fight Professor said:
Chandler was perpetually in the top 5.
This is one of the bigger reasons. The UFC allows people at the top to keep challenging the best fighters, so they don't drop for losing and they don't drop when they squat for years waiting for a fight they'll never get.

So when Paddy comes along and beats him, he takes that spot.

Add onto that that Paddy was less going up after that and more other fighters going down. When Paddy cracked the top 10, Islam was champ (gone now) and the 3 people right in front of Paddy were Gamrot (just lost), Hooker (hasn't fought in over a year and his wins are unfortunately aging), and Poirier (retired).

Of course he'll go up.
 
Lol Paddy triggers sherdog so bad. He had a stinker and did some cringe “50G’s Dana” shit but whatever, let the lad make some mistakes.

Who in the 6-10 would you put over him?
 
swarrrm said:
Oliveira got a title shot after a decision win over Chandler, Paddy starched him. Islam got a title shot after beating Bobby Green, Paddy beat him worse
Chandler may not have a winning ufc record, but he was the plug on "getting into or dropped out of" the top 5 for like 2 years straight lol

#SeeYouNearTheTop
 
