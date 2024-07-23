Media Paddy is back in ORANGE shorts!!!!!!!

Wow!

I sure hope he can fit into those come fight night!

Fat Paddy makes Sakuraba sad 😢
 
Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?
 
HockeyBjj said:
Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?
Click to expand...
Backwards thinking. We evolved past that. Only “draws” and “needle movers” are allowed to customize. Like selling skins in a video game, you have to grind for the privilege.
 
If they’re giving random (popular draw) cans personalized shorts. Every champion should have them too.

Just my opinion.

So far with Venum, I think Weili, Max, Justin, O’Malley, Bryce, and Alex P have custom shorts. I’m probably forgetting a couple.

Here’s Justin, Weili, and Alex P from 300.

1721747413531.jpeg


Edit.

And Max for 300.

1721748392717.jpeg
 
Last edited:
chinarice said:
I just want the return of Condom Depot on the asses. Is that too much to ask for?
Click to expand...
UFC can't even bitch about the "trashy" sponsors they used to have, when they've got giant Trojan adds on the Octagon floor.

Just a dude laying in a dude's guard with a Trojan add looking like the bed
 
HockeyBjj said:
Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?
Click to expand...
I think it would be fair to get customized shorts after so many fights in the UFC. I guess there's no harm in letting everyone do it aside from the extra labor/cost of letting new scrubs get custom shorts only to get KOd 0-3 and then cut.
 
They'll be red by the time King is done rearranging his face
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,302
Messages
55,899,376
Members
174,979
Latest member
DaDisease

Share this page

Back
Top