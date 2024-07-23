You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
I always thought that Paddy looked like he would smell. Like, his hair and skin naturally smell bad, not that he doesn't bathe.
Backwards thinking. We evolved past that. Only “draws” and “needle movers” are allowed to customize. Like selling skins in a video game, you have to grind for the privilege.Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?
I just want the return of Condom Depot on the asses. Is that too much to ask for?Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?
UFC can't even bitch about the "trashy" sponsors they used to have, when they've got giant Trojan adds on the Octagon floor.I just want the return of Condom Depot on the asses. Is that too much to ask for?
I think it would be fair to get customized shorts after so many fights in the UFC. I guess there's no harm in letting everyone do it aside from the extra labor/cost of letting new scrubs get custom shorts only to get KOd 0-3 and then cut.Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors?