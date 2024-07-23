HockeyBjj said: Crazy concept- what if we just let all the fighters design their own shorts (so long as they were venum brand) and each fighter got ~4 places for patches for their own private sponsors? Click to expand...

I think it would be fair to get customized shorts after so many fights in the UFC. I guess there's no harm in letting everyone do it aside from the extra labor/cost of letting new scrubs get custom shorts only to get KOd 0-3 and then cut.