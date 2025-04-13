Paddy has gone up. But it was 38yo CHANDLER.

I've read here "feed him Gaethje or Dustin"...

Ok, Dustin is no fighting Paddy for his retirement match. But still, DP would starch him.
JG would, too.

If Paddy gets to 7th, there's no one going up I'd favor him over.
Gamrot and Beneil (8th & 9th) are still a step above IMO. "It's MMA and everything can happen", but still.

Chandler in the top 10 was a joke. Now Paddy is in the real top 10.
And maybe this is his ceiling (not bad, at all) as for now.
 
Conor went from Cage Warrior LW champ to TS in 6-0 ufc fights. Paddy went from Cage Warrior LW champ to now in 7-0 ufc fights.

He might want to consider holding out for a TS as of now
 
