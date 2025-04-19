Paddy DROWNS Topuria

hbombbisping
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 102
- Reaction score
- 248
Terrible fight for Topuria. Paddy is way too big and durable for him. This is a fight that would show why Topuria should have stuck to FW.
Maybe, I'm not sure....but Topuria hasn't faced anyone nearly as big and strong as Paddy. You can't ignore size.Topuria is literally better then paddy at everything - including wrestling/grappling
well Max is pretty big, he just doesn't wrestle. He is however a much better striker than Paddy.Maybe, I'm not sure....but Topuria hasn't faced anyone nearly as big and strong as Paddy. You can't ignore size.