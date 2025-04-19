Paddy DROWNS Topuria

H

hbombbisping

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
102
Reaction score
248
Terrible fight for Topuria. Paddy is way too big and durable for him. This is a fight that would show why Topuria should have stuck to FW.
 
Let’s see it! I’m hyped for this one!

Paddy has the obvious size advantage but if Top can hit him like Vendramini hit him, Paddy is going to sleep.
 
no way, he only outgrappled chandler after rocking him with a knee, topuria won't get hurt by paddy on the feet, this is a guy who outboxed and knocked out max holloway
 
Agreed :) Paddy would destroy him :cool:
 
Possible for Paddy to buly his way.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
It would be interesting for sure. I'm quite sure Topuria is the better P4P fighter, but size does matter and Paddy is a huge, durable LW like others have mentioned. It also seems like Paddy is improving quickly. He looked better and more dangerous against Chandler than he did vs. Gordon and the corpse of Ferguson. But he needs to fight someone under age 35 (unless it's maybe Oliveira) to give a better assessment.
 
Paddy will get his light shut off here.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Topuria is literally better then paddy at everything - including wrestling/grappling
Click to expand...
Maybe, I'm not sure....but Topuria hasn't faced anyone nearly as big and strong as Paddy. You can't ignore size.
 
mkt said:
Maybe, I'm not sure....but Topuria hasn't faced anyone nearly as big and strong as Paddy. You can't ignore size.
Click to expand...
well Max is pretty big, he just doesn't wrestle. He is however a much better striker than Paddy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JAL
Volks way to victory against Topuria
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
JAL
JAL
MarioLemieux
Evleov vs. Topuria batte of undefeated FW's should be next
Replies
14
Views
344
LeBron
LeBron
Dimbis
Who is Topuria’s LW opponent?
2
Replies
31
Views
660
Squintz
Squintz
R
Islam vs Topuria is stupid, makes no sense and will not happen (not anytime soon, at least)
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
WelcometoHell
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,814
Messages
57,187,292
Members
175,573
Latest member
nicos18

Share this page

Back
Top