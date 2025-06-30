koa pomaikai
“I’m always prepared. I’m always ready to do that,” Pimblett said about the faceoff during the UFC 317 post-fight show. “We’ve got history. You don’t even need to sell that fight. It sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. You don’t really get that. We haven’t seen that since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] McGregor—two people who actually hate each other. Because I hate him.
Paddy Pimblett compares his bitter rivalry with Ilia Topuria to McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov: ‘I want to disfigure him’
Paddy Pimblett says the disdain he shares with Ilia Topuria hasn’t been seen in the UFC since Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov put on one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport.
