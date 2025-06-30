Media Paddy compares him and Illia to Mcgregor and Khabib

K

“I’m always prepared. I’m always ready to do that,” Pimblett said about the faceoff during the UFC 317 post-fight show. “We’ve got history. You don’t even need to sell that fight. It sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. You don’t really get that. We haven’t seen that since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] McGregor—two people who actually hate each other. Because I hate him.

Paddy Pimblett compares his bitter rivalry with Ilia Topuria to McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov: ‘I want to disfigure him’

Paddy Pimblett says the disdain he shares with Ilia Topuria hasn’t been seen in the UFC since Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov put on one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport.
I watched Paddy on Cage warriors years ago because I was a betting Fiend.

I'm just saying I'm not picking paddy to win
 
This whole thing with Paddy getting the shot over Arman is silly.

It's a freebie for probably already the manlet goat who has speedrun this shit like no other.

He should KO Arman... go to 170 and KO Islam... and retire without any serious cognitive issues.
 
Lame acting. Both came from the bottom and now pretend to hate each other. Plus UFC owned by tko who also ownes WWE. Fishy shit. They literaly dabed each other up when they see each other. They can't hold back their smiles after the face off. Forced unatural.
 
Conor, Khabib, Jones like pharaohs 3000 years after their death we still talk about them they live in our heads like that fat dude in bar " wow I benched 405 and banged only the best today men are weak"
 
Dana isn't going to sign off on that farce. Someone already told him about it and he laughed. I think Arman is still the next in line, and Gaethje is gonna destroy Pimblett at 319.
 
Crazy how the UFC couldn't promote the Jones-DC feud to higher PPV sales? Neither fights did much over 800k buys when Conor-Khabib moved 2.4 million.
 
