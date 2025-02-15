  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Paddy calls Ilia a midget and that he'd want to welcome him to 155

Also, whoever doubts how big Paddy is?

Untitled-design-2024-07-22T100619.073.jpg
 
Paddy talking about size like he wasn't 4 inches taller than jared gordon and still had to rob him to get a win. And he's also coping saying Ilia got fast tracked to a title shot, beating mitchell and emmett is enough to get a title shot considering the rest of the division was cleared by volk
 
i dont see paddy out grappling him. and def see ilia getting the better exchanges... maybe i am wrong but i have to see paddy against a top 10 fighter that isnt a fighter coming off of 6 straight losses (tony) or someone who has done a little better than being 3-4-1 (king green) in their last 8 fights. or maybe fight someone in the top 15 that isnt over 37 and well past whatever prime they had.
 
Irish fighters sure do like talking a lot and fighting a little
 
