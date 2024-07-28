Paddy by submission in 2nd round. He went from overrated to underrated real quick

Kid has a higher ceiling than people give him credit for

I like Green too, he always feels like a solid sleeper bet

But Paddy has a ton of room to grow, he's a lot more skilled than he seems to get credit for.

The internet always seems to get hot and bothered by these marketable figures that get pushed by the UFC hype machine.

So they get underrated as a result.

People just want to see them lose / fade into obscurity so bad.
 
Major props if you call Green getting subbed cus he hasn’t been since like 2009. But he hadn’t won by sub for a decade either then subbed Tony of all people, so you never know in this crazy sport
 
