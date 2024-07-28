Paddy by submission in 2nd round. He went from overrated to underrated real quick

Kid has a higher ceiling than people give him credit for



I like Green too, he always feels like a solid sleeper bet



But Paddy has a ton of room to grow, he's a lot more skilled than he seems to get credit for.



The internet always seems to get hot and bothered by these marketable figures that get pushed by the UFC hype machine.



So they get underrated as a result.



People just want to see them lose / fade into obscurity so bad.