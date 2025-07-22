  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Pacquiao to fight in December. Tabs rematch with Barrios, Tank or Rolly to be his opponent.

Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Tank. Hmmm. I thought he was rematching Roach next?
My understanding is that Roach vs Tank will not be happening in August and that PBC is doing a show in September that not includes tank …

So maybe Tank vs Roach in October and Manny vs Rolly late November … or they do a money fight with manny vs tank catchweight
 
Rolly is the easier target for Pacquiao, if he had already beaten Garcia for the interim WBA title (is he full champ now with Boots moving up?) earlier Pacquiao's team likely would have picked him over Barrios. He's shorter than Barrios and a less skilled boxer technically. He can punch harder, but he's recently moved up to the weight as well, I'm sure the way he got bulldozed by Pitbull and smoked by Tank (both shorter opponents) also looks good to Pacquiao.

From a fan's perspective this might be a more exciting match than Barrios.
 
i would not be surprised if Tank avoids that rematch like the plague.

USCinSC890 said:
yeah, Rolly isnt the best but he always comes forward and doesnt avoid exchanges. he would bring the fight to Manny. only risk is Rolly's punching power; could be trouble for an older Pacman
 
Rolly vs Pacquiao.
Pacquiao wins.
Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia
 
