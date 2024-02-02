fingercuffs
If I were a US citizen, you can just donate willy nilly yes? This is new to me. I understand now why he was begging for the idiots to donate.
Did this just happen? This has to be made up, right? Why is he not paying his own legal bills?
Trump spent more than $50M of his PAC and super PAC money on legal bills in 2023
Donald Trump's legal fees cost his political fundraising committees more than $50 million in 2023, leaving his PAC with just $5.1 million in the bank entering 2024.
