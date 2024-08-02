Elections PA Governor Josh Shapiro suspected as Harris VP

Signs are pointing to Shapiro being the selection for VP. Could be a fake out but:
1. Harris team said they will pick their VP before a Tuesday rally in Philadelphia, PA, where Shapiro is governor
2. There’s been a leak that Shapiro has cancelled weekend fundraising plans to be with family.

There is still another short list of contenders they met with and the rally in Philly will kick off visits to other battleground states like AZ where Mark Kelly (another contender) resides.
 
Pennsylvania to Harris confirmed. Trump is fucked.
Don’t be so sure

Shapiro is popular against Doug Mastriano or whoever the fuck..but we’re talking about the GOAT here.

Not to mention during his governor race conservative media was simping for the fuckin guy…you can probably guess who was simping the most for him. I assume that changes now.
 
I called it that it could be someone from PA because it is a battleground state. It’s not about who is qualified, it’s about what support they can bring to the table: it does little to have someone like gavin gruesome as a running mate because they already have California, so they will hope to lock down a battleground state rather than pick the most qualified person for the job. At least it’s not that goof, fetterman.
 
I hope not. Absolutely the worst possible choice she could make out of the likely contenders.
 
LOL
I'm so out-of-the-loop with the clownshow, that when I heard Kamala Harris was running for pres, I was thinking we were going full idiocracy...
G8y5yK7.gif


And then someone pointed out that it was this Kamala Harris...
LON5p7Y.png

<{cruzshake}><36><Neil01>
 
Makes sense obviously because of PA, I don't think he would be the best pick over all. He beat a really bad candidate even though he was a Trump candidate. I still think Trump get's PA even if Josh is picked.
 
Pennsylvania to Harris confirmed. Trump is fucked.
I doubt it is that simple. Incredibly close state that Trump has over-performed polling in two cycles in a row. It helps but I would still say Trump has the slight edge in PA right now. But Kamala has to have PA, Trump doesn't so this is a worthwhile pick. Interested to see if this traps the GOP into leaning into their antisemitism. I know they won't be able to resist it but just how loud they are could swing some on the fence voters to Kamala.
 
"The new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey found 49% of Pennsylvanians surveyed approved of Shapiro while only 31% disapproved. Twenty-two percent of Pennsylvania Republicans and 46% of Independents approved of Shapiro’s performance."

Smart pick to take PA.
 
She would lose many leftists because they are not fans of Jewish people.
 
Coming from someone in PA, it's a smart choice because of how important PA is but I think Kelly or Beshear would do better nationally. I don't think it makes PA a guarantee for Harris but he has the largest upside as far as electoral votes go.
 
