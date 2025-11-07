P4P Cringiest Active UFC fighters

Dagestanaev
Active fighters. Don't come up with Diego or Tony.
1. Bryce Mitchell
2. Sean Strickland
3. Colby Covington
4. Paulo Costa
5. Jiri Prochazka
6.Izzrael Adesanya
Not so many.
They matter. People, including Shersimps, love funny moments.
We need more cringe in the UFC.
Yes, including You arrogant Sher-Louvre-dogger
