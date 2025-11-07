  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

P4P Cringiest Active UFC fighters

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

Oct 20, 2025
335
495
Active fighters. Don't come up with Diego or Tony.

1. Bryce Mitchell

1762518689857.jpeg

2. Sean Strickland

1762518616548.jpeg

3. Colby Covington

1762518650636.jpeg

4. Paulo Costa

1762518583410.jpeg

5. Jiri Prochazka

1762518727986.jpeg

6.Izzrael Adesanya

1762519127439.jpeg

Not so many.

They matter. People, including Shersimps, love funny moments.

We need more cringe in the UFC.
Yes, including You arrogant Sher-Louvre-dogger
 
Islam
everyone-thinks-islam-was-so-impressed-by-covingtons-v0-tyo8bexeh1m81.jpg
 
You definitely nailed the top 4.

I like Jiri and his mentality though. There I'm adding Mackenzie Dern instead (can't stand that fucker).

6. Brendan Allen
7. Josh Hokit
8. O'Malley
 
Mods, please ban OP.
Jiri is not cringe.
Please!

Also, OP doesn't know what cringe means.
Bryce is a weirdo, but he is not cringe.
 
You definitely nailed the top 4.

I like Jiri and his mentality though. There I'm adding Mackenzie Dern instead (can't stand that fucker).

6. Brendan Allen

6. Brendan Allen
7. Josh Hokit
8. O'Malley
Sean, of course !!

But Allen and Hokit? Why ?
 
It's taking a long time for people to give Holland his cringe flowers, but its coming.

Also, Lord of war and eating faces, Jean Silva, savage as he may be, is quite cringe.

Fuckin chiweewee dude can get fucked too
Who is cheweewee?
 
