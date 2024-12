100% Satisfactio, no matter what he does, he is a champ.



Probably was when he had only 1 fight in 2020, no win bonus, no fotn bonus.

A loss and then the training camp for 2021

A Wife and 2 young kids, 125 pays the least of course.

Previously he had 3 fights a year with mostly wins, couldn't sustain that lifestyle anymore. UFC is hard and pays not much.

He had no fight in 2016, so I guess he had a full time job back then.