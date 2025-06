Pornhub pulls out of France over age verification law



This article from the BBC talks about it.Aylo, the company which runs a number of pornographic websites, including Pornhub, is to stop operating in France from Wednesday.It is in reaction to a French law requiring porn sites to take extra steps to verify their users' ages.An Aylo spokesperson said the law was a privacy risk and assessing people's ages should be done at a device level.Pornhub is the most visited porn site in the world - with France its second biggest market, after the US.Aylo - and other providers of sexually explicit material - find themselves under increasing regulatory pressure worldwide.The EU recently announced an investigation into whether Pornhub and other sites were doing enough to protect children.Aylo has also pulled out of a number of US states , again over the issue of checking the ages of its users.All sites offering sexually explicit material in the UK will soon also have to offer more robust "age assurance."________________________________Good. In my opinion. Porn is what it is but being able to simply log on to a page and hit "yeah, I'm 18. Duh!" is absolutely fkn abominable.You can't buy alcohol, cigarettes and a whole load of other things without verification but you can click a link as a young kind and witness abominable and degrading hard-core.Whether or not you think p0rn should be legal is one thing but taking away easy access is morally superior imo.