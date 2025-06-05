WillyWarminski
This article from the BBC talks about it.
Pornhub pulls out of France over age verification lawAylo, the company which runs a number of pornographic websites, including Pornhub, is to stop operating in France from Wednesday.
It is in reaction to a French law requiring porn sites to take extra steps to verify their users' ages.
An Aylo spokesperson said the law was a privacy risk and assessing people's ages should be done at a device level.
Pornhub is the most visited porn site in the world - with France its second biggest market, after the US.
Aylo - and other providers of sexually explicit material - find themselves under increasing regulatory pressure worldwide.
The EU recently announced an investigation into whether Pornhub and other sites were doing enough to protect children.
Aylo has also pulled out of a number of US states, again over the issue of checking the ages of its users.
All sites offering sexually explicit material in the UK will soon also have to offer more robust "age assurance."
Good. In my opinion. Porn is what it is but being able to simply log on to a page and hit "yeah, I'm 18. Duh!" is absolutely fkn abominable.
You can't buy alcohol, cigarettes and a whole load of other things without verification but you can click a link as a young kind and witness abominable and degrading hard-core.
Whether or not you think p0rn should be legal is one thing but taking away easy access is morally superior imo.
