Ozzy Osbourne

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

I'm not trying to be edgy, I'm metal as can be. My dad was a huge Black Sabbath fan, I listened to Black Sabbath pretty much every Sunday morning.

I just don't like him, his voice, anything at all.

Put your "this is where metal started" shoes out in the garden. I'm not alone, am I?
 
I love ozzy but it happens. We all have artists we gravitate to despite or in spite of their talent. It happens
 
When i clicked I was hoping this would be a RIP ozzy thread tbh. He's terrible and his wife and children are all twats.
 
It's hard for me to not be an Ozzy fan since my mother always played his stuff when I was growing up.

In fact, she took me to the Oakland Coliseum when I was two years old to see Ozzy... which just so happened to be the live show that was used to make the Tribute to Randy Rhodes album.
 
I like Ozzy, but I feel that way about Rush. I'm a drummer and I think Neal Pert is awesome (From a technical stand point) but Getty Lee's voice drives me insane.
 
lol when i was in my early teens i liked ozzy, now i just feel very "meh" @ him tbh.
 
If the question is liking him or not, then yeah I do.
Much hespect to all the immortals. RIP Lemmy.
Ive grown out of Sabbath style clean vocal metal but still appreciate it immensely.
 
This isn't about Ozzy, its about you hating your dad TS.
 
I like the jumpsuits he used to wear. So metal.

images


I guess metal was a still evolving concept back in the 70s.
 
I know a lot of metalheads that don't care for Sabbath or Ozzy. Personally, I like his hits but you'll never catch me listening to all of his work.

There's a lot of newer music that's significantly better.
 
his voice on black sabbath is great(the song i mean). his voice later on, especially his solo stuff, is annoying to me.
 
I love Ozzy. His solo stuff is great.



Plus he also brought Zakk to the scene (dat solo at 1:55)
 
Thank God this is a hater thread and not an RIP thread.

I love Ozzy, he has an amazing voice and is heavy metal through and through.
 
