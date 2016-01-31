Ozzy Osbourne

fingercuffs
I'm not trying to be edgy, I'm metal as can be. My dad was a huge Black Sabbath fan, I listened to Black Sabbath pretty much every Sunday morning.
I just don't like him, his voice, anything at all.
Put your "this is where metal started" shoes out in the garden. I'm not alone, am I?
