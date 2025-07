Always been a huge Ozzy/Black Sabbath fan.



My first Ozzy concert was in 1981 at the age of 2; My mom took me to a Day on the Green in Oakland. From there I grew up listening to his music and eventually Sabbath as I got older. Fun fact, one of the songs on Tribute to Randy Rhodes album was taken from that show.



I was fortunate to see Black Sabbath in 1999 on their reunion tour, with Pantera opening for them.



Saw Ozzy on the Merry Mayhem tour in the early 2000s and a couple times at Ozz Fest in 1997 and 1998.



I actually just bought a 1981 vinyl pressing of Blizzard of Ozz that is in amazing shape like three days ago. Had all of his albums and Sabbath in various forms on cassette, vinyl or CD.



RIP my man, glad you got to go out on top.