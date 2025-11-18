I have a few non-diabetic friends that have been taking this for a while with some success but they don't exercise and eventually hit a wall where they stopped losing weight. I try to tell them you need to add in some exercise and change their overall lifestyle to actually keep the weight off as you don't want to take that shit for the rest of your life.



Anyone else here have any experiences of people you know having success/failure taking this crap?



Honestly I think it's just the lazy person's way of losing weight, and although for a small % it may be the only way to lose weight, the majority of non-diabetics who take it to lose weight should really just improve their diets and be more physically active.



5-10 years now I predict many who took it long term will have some serious side effects from it, and many will have regained the weight back and then some.