I have a few non-diabetic friends that have been taking this for a while with some success but they don't exercise and eventually hit a wall where they stopped losing weight. I try to tell them you need to add in some exercise and change their overall lifestyle to actually keep the weight off as you don't want to take that shit for the rest of your life.

Anyone else here have any experiences of people you know having success/failure taking this crap?

Honestly I think it's just the lazy person's way of losing weight, and although for a small % it may be the only way to lose weight, the majority of non-diabetics who take it to lose weight should really just improve their diets and be more physically active.

5-10 years now I predict many who took it long term will have some serious side effects from it, and many will have regained the weight back and then some.
 
My wife has been on it, lost weight then couldn't get it anymore and put it back on. I think it's a good way to get a start on losing weight but obviously you're better off changing lifestyle (eating, exercise etc) as well to make it longer term.

I lost a lot of weight a few years ago (60 pounds or so) and managed to keep it off, old fashioned diet and exercise is what worked for me though.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
My wife has been on it, lost weight then couldn't get it anymore and put it back on. I think it's a good way to get a start on losing weight but obviously you're better off changing lifestyle (eating, exercise etc) as well to make it longer term.

I lost a lot of weight a few years ago (60 pounds or so) and managed to keep it off, old fashioned diet and exercise is what worked for me though.
I 100% think it's ok to use to start a weight loss plan. Fix up the diet, start exercising, make a new lifestyle then get off of it.

The people who make ozempic the lifestyle are in for some bad times down the road I think.
 
My dad's a diabetic and lost a bunch of weight, he's 78, so that's good. He's been overweight my whole life and never lost and kept weight off that i can remember
 
Rygu said:
5-10 years now I predict many who took it long term will have some serious side effects from it, and many will have regained the weight back and then some.
This is what I think would happen. I've heard that a side effect is losing bone density. In a decade or so we are gonna see a lot of boneless Peter Griffins

i-wish-i-had-no-bones.gif
 
I don't understand this. Ozempic is for diabeets. Wegovy is for pre diabeets, and Zepbound is designed for weight loss. Why are people without diabeets taking Ozempic?
 
I know a girl who looked normal, now that she's been on Ozempic she looks all sunken in like a lot of people do. Kelly Osbourne looks like a skeleton, Jessica Simpson too.

688b5c42efe2a55934466bb5_ozempic-face-before-and-after-1_.webp
 
My wife exercises a lot, even run half marathons and still never could lose some of the weight she gained after having our second child.

Started taking Wegovy recently and is already noticeable thinner a month and a half without any side effects, except for some mild nausea in the first week.
 
Started it a couple of months ago. I am on a lower dose. It does wonders in reducing cravings so you don't eat too much. I do miss not feeling full so often. Often I am just not hungry, which is kind of a bummer when you go out sometimes. For me at least, it just dials back how hungry you are. Stuff should be given out like statins. I don't care if someone says you should exercise more because you can out eat the gym pretty easy. My natural appetite is just often more than it should be. I am down about 3/4 pound a week. Nothing crazy.
 
BlankaPresident said:
My wife exercises a lot, even run half marathons and still never could lose some of the weight she gained after having our second child.

Started taking Wegovy recently and is already noticeable thinner a month and a half without any side effects, except for some mild nausea in the first week.
Have you seen a noticeable difference in how much less/frequently she ate/eats during her weight loss?
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I don't understand this. Ozempic is for diabeets. Wegovy is for pre diabeets, and Zepbound is designed for weight loss. Why are people without diabeets taking Ozempic?
Wegovy is the same exact thing as Ozempic. Both are Semaglutide. It's just FDA approved for different purposes (Ozempic for Diabetes, Wegovy for Weight Management) and Wegovy has a higher max dose. Many without diabetes take Ozempic off label.

Zepbound is slightly different. It's a GLP-1 RA and GIP, whereas Semaglutide is just a GLP-1 RA. Zepbound is the same as Mounjaro. Both are Tirzepatide.
 
Spounman said:
I know a girl who looked normal, now that she's been on Ozempic she looks all sunken in like a lot of people do. Kelly Osbourne looks like a skeleton, Jessica Simpson too.

688b5c42efe2a55934466bb5_ozempic-face-before-and-after-1_.webp
Those celebs surgically removed fat from their cheeks before taking ozempic so no wonder they look skeletal.
 
