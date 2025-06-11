Ozempic and blue chew vs Lipozene and Exstenze

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2023
- Messages
- 975
- Reaction score
- 1,633
For anyone who remembers girls gone wild ads on tv at night, you more than likely seen an Exstenze commercial. The other you probably seen at that time was Lipozene. You know, the rat what you want and lose weight BS crap.
Now 20 years later, we have Ozempic and blue chew all over social media. It’s literally just a repeating cycle, and people still fall for it smh
Which one is worse in your point of view if you just had to pick one?
Edit; I just watched that commercial and they actually said “ body fat is Unattractive” don’t hear the truth like that anymore on tv
Now 20 years later, we have Ozempic and blue chew all over social media. It’s literally just a repeating cycle, and people still fall for it smh
Which one is worse in your point of view if you just had to pick one?
Edit; I just watched that commercial and they actually said “ body fat is Unattractive” don’t hear the truth like that anymore on tv