Ozempic and blue chew vs Lipozene and Exstenze

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@Green
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
975
Reaction score
1,633
For anyone who remembers girls gone wild ads on tv at night, you more than likely seen an Exstenze commercial. The other you probably seen at that time was Lipozene. You know, the rat what you want and lose weight BS crap.

Now 20 years later, we have Ozempic and blue chew all over social media. It’s literally just a repeating cycle, and people still fall for it smh


Which one is worse in your point of view if you just had to pick one?

Edit; I just watched that commercial and they actually said “ body fat is Unattractive” don’t hear the truth like that anymore on tv
 
Unlike extenze, doesn't blue chew actually do what it promotes?

As for Ozempic and lipozene, I wouldn't be surprised if both help with what it claims. But, the cost and side effects would be interesting to know as well.
 
Ozempic and blue chew require some sort of consultation in order to get a prescription. Lipozene is the same thing as those Konjac noodles. You just shit your pants off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,514
Messages
57,407,250
Members
175,694
Latest member
sinfrontofhm

Share this page

Back
Top