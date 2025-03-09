  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Owlsquad check in

lmao this actually happened


ankalaev-alex-pereira.gif
 
MMAFanCal said:
Chama was a victim of his own hype. A total pompous, arrogant jerk who never took Ankalaev seriously. No wonder he lost. I could see the Rousey-effect coming where it was only a matter of time before he got exposed. I knew this was going to happen.
Click to expand...
I mean, I think very highly of Poatan

But I knew Ankalaev was a legitimate threat
 
Owlkalaev is a boring bum. I guess you're off the Jiri bandwagon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Young Calf Kick
Who will be champion in each division at the end of 2025?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,992
Messages
57,001,912
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top