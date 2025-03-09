Owlsquad check in

I need your previous avatarWe told yas
we fuckin told yas
Owlsquad members check in. Fly in lads !
I mean, I think very highly of PoatanChama was a victim of his own hype. A total pompous, arrogant jerk who never took Ankalaev seriously. No wonder he lost. I could see the Rousey-effect coming where it was only a matter of time before he got exposed. I knew this was going to happen.
They scurried back to their holes like always, pussies lollol @ all those people calling me out all week
Now we know what they were all afraid of!
I hoped you were wrong, but you were right.lol @ all those people calling me out all week
Now we know what they were all afraid of!