Owl in my pine tree

Oct 31, 2007
9,988
6,520
And I'm thinking about buying an owl box/house for the bastard(s?).

I was wondering if anyone knows anything about owls?

If owl houses are a good idea?

Trees are between 20-30 ft tall, how high? NSWE side?

Any owl advice is appreciated.

I live in Minnesota... it gets cold & I thought it might be a good idea?
 
Buying an owl house is like buying land on the moon, or a beachfront condo in the desert. Owls don’t nest in boxes or even hollow trees. They build their own nest in the tree canopy. When its not nesting season, they simply roost on limbs during the day where ever they feel like. I won’t say that no owl has or would ever use one of those boxes, but I would be quite surprised. All of those images they use to advertise them are photoshopped.
 
Bowl of guinea pigs from the pet store. It'll brood there and kill all the other rodents on your property.
 
Don't listen to these guys............ I can get you time shares in Owl boxes, there lots cheaper and you could get absolutely loads in that tree think of all the fun you could have with all those new owl neighbours!!
 
mjmj said:
I needed to hear that.

I couldn't help but think they'd like a pine box better... lol... sounds morbid when I say it like that.

I'll still probably get the box for no other reason than maybe they'll use it
 
mjmj said:
lol whut?

They use these all the time, there are multiple species of owls that are cavity nesters…

Local Audubon society has owl boxes up all over their properties

Ts. Do you know what species it is?
 
If its a barn owl theres places that sell "barn own boxes". Which are apparently a "wild pet" of sorts. Even if you didn't have owls if you were in the right area apparently they'd move in anyway. I'm not sure if this is a thing for other types of owls.

I remember seeing a FB ad about this.
 
Shoot it.
When will you ever get another chance to shoot an owl?
 
If have any pets like cat or small dog, Hooty might try to merk them
(Unless it’s one of those bitch azz small owls)
 
mjmj said:
What?

Those short eared owls make a nest on the ground, and shit on the eggs to defend them from predators.
 
William Huggins said:
Tell her to hoot out a Bob Seager tune when she swoops through... just so I know it's really Sarah...

...little too tall... coulda used a few pounds...
 
