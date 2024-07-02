Owl in my pine tree

pv3Hpv3p
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 31, 2007
- Messages
- 9,988
- Reaction score
- 6,520
And I'm thinking about buying an owl box/house for the bastard(s?).
I was wondering if anyone knows anything about owls?
If owl houses are a good idea?
Trees are between 20-30 ft tall, how high? NSWE side?
Any owl advice is appreciated.
I live in Minnesota... it gets cold & I thought it might be a good idea?
I was wondering if anyone knows anything about owls?
If owl houses are a good idea?
Trees are between 20-30 ft tall, how high? NSWE side?
Any owl advice is appreciated.
I live in Minnesota... it gets cold & I thought it might be a good idea?