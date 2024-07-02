Owl in my pine tree

Buying an owl house is like buying land on the moon, or a beachfront condo in the desert. Owls don’t nest in boxes or even hollow trees. They build their own nest in the tree canopy. When its not nesting season, they simply roost on limbs during the day where ever they feel like. I won’t say that no owl has or would ever use one of those boxes, but I would be quite surprised. All of those images they use to advertise them are photoshopped.