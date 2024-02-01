Overlooked problem for Stipe

So I was rewatching some clips and I came across Stipe vs Ngannou 2. Something really bad happened to him perhaps worst than the actual KO. When he got dropped his leg got pinned under his body as he fell to the ground, knee pointing outward

It's no wonder he wasn't so spry to get back in there. He's also a very private dude. Who knows how much damage that knee took

I know most of you remember this and I did too, but I forgot just how bad it was
 
