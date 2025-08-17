BluntForceTrama
I left this as a joke in another thread but come to think of it this trivial item actually pertains to this forum. It’s just for fun.
But It has to do with respect, which a lot of you don’t seem to have much of when it comes to Trump.
so Zelensky was publicly chastised and humiliated the last time for being dressed like a schlep when he visited the White House the last time around.
So Does he respect Trump and change up the wardrobe tomorrow?
