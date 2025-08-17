  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

International Over/under that Zelensky gets dressed up tomorrow when he visits Washington

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
14,032
Reaction score
9,959
I left this as a joke in another thread but come to think of it this trivial item actually pertains to this forum. It’s just for fun.

But It has to do with respect, which a lot of you don’t seem to have much of when it comes to Trump.

so Zelensky was publicly chastised and humiliated the last time for being dressed like a schlep when he visited the White House the last time around.

So Does he respect Trump and change up the wardrobe tomorrow?
 
Im suprised my small countrys president has been included into Big Z political gang in this visit
 
Trump got his shit pushed in by Putin so no matter Zelensky's dress Trump and his minions will try to humiliate Zelensky. When Trump deals with someone that is holding a decent hand they wipe the floor with him. Zelensky is easy prey.
 
I once heard there are places you can bet on what year someone known dies and other morbid bets so im pretty sure there is a place to bet on that. I also once bet on who will be the US President that was Trumps first run and he was a underdog so i took the bet.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
I left this as a joke in another thread but come to think of it this trivial item actually pertains to this forum. It’s just for fun.

But It has to do with respect, which a lot of you don’t seem to have much of when it comes to Trump.

so Zelensky was publicly chastised and humiliated the last time for being dressed like a schlep when he visited the White House the last time around.

So Does he respect Trump and change up the wardrobe tomorrow?
Click to expand...
respect is earned fuckface...trump has earned the disrespect tenfold
 
Cole train said:
Im suprised my small countrys president has been included into Big Z political gang in this visit
Click to expand...
So population of 40 million people and a land area of France and UK combined is a "small country"?
 
He should come in traditional Ukrainian attire

61-U9-SUXl5o-L-UF1000-1000-QL80.jpg


And talk about how cool Isreal is and that Donald is very cool
 
BluntForceTrama said:
It’s going to be funny when Zelensky wears a tie tomorrow
Click to expand...

it's a fact of life shit for brains...trump is disrespectful pile of shit...and is treated accordingly...what's that old anecdote...you can put a tie on trump and put him on a golden throne...he's still a pile of shit in an oversized tie on a clogged golden toilet
 
Cole train said:
Think you read wrong, i was not talking about ukr but my country with 5 mil population
Click to expand...
Number of meat doesn't matter. And he is Trymp gang and Trymp wants ships engines and their spare parts. Yes, business and nothing special.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Social Trump threatens to hold up arena deal if Washington Commanders don't change name back to Redskins
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
fingercuffs
fingercuffs
ShadowRun
International Hillary Clinton would nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he helps end war in Ukraine
2
Replies
39
Views
616
HomeCheese
HomeCheese
HOLA
Opinion Have Putin and Trump finally broken up?
2
Replies
21
Views
797
Stoic1
Stoic1
ChosenOne
Elections Obama Up...Trump Down... Biden Up...Trump Down!
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,358
Messages
57,712,124
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top