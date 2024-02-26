Over/under 1.5 eye pokes for Justin Gaethje

The ones in the Barboza and Fiziez fights were pretty bad from what I remember.
They don't seem intentional, but yea it still sucks.

Hopefully we don't see any fouls here and get a fun fight.
 

If you want to hate on Justin hate him for beating up an amputee for money. Not accidental eye pokes
 
He isn't an elite eye poke artist like Jones, but he definitely is an eye poke artist and odds are that 1 or 2 happen in this next Gaethje fight
 
