Over Two Years Have Passed Without Any Updates on Phil Baroni Murder Charges

Phil Baroni was charged with allegedly murdering his girlfriend while on vacation in Mexico in January 2023, and he was purportedly sent to Mexican state jail pending further court proceedings. As near as I can tell there have been no real updates, as I haven’t found anything through Google or on Wikipedia.
Does anyone know anything? Did he get convicted? Acquitted? Extradited? Is he still awaiting trial? Is he even still alive??
