Over Two Years Have Passed Without Any Updates on Phil Baroni Murder Charges

Phil Baroni was charged with allegedly murdering his girlfriend while on vacation in Mexico in January 2023, and he was purportedly sent to Mexican state jail pending further court proceedings. As near as I can tell there have been no real updates, as I haven’t found anything through Google or on Wikipedia.

Does anyone know anything? Did he get convicted? Acquitted? Extradited? Is he still awaiting trial? Is he even still alive??
 
Mexican justice system is by no means swift or fair.

Last I heard someone(one of his buddies back in the states) could get him out for "X" amount of money. I think he also said he wasn't really in a prison yet. He was be detained in more of some type of house structure. Who know in the end.
 
So much conflicting info. From him being locked up in Mexico, to being freed with the help from the Cosa Nostra.🤷‍♂️
 
So much conflicting info. From him being locked up in Mexico, to being freed with the help from the Cosa Nostra.🤷‍♂️
Why the fuck would the mafia stick their necks out for a washed-up deflated has-been like Phil Baroni? <lol>
 
Why the fuck would the mafia stick their necks out for a washed-up deflated has-been like Phil Baroni? <lol>
He’s apparently connected to known mafia rat turned YT star John Alite. Along with his loser rasslin manger that joked about Phil beating up some of his exes prior to this. Both were asking for silence from the msm to give Phil a fair chance in court.

When have you known msm to keep anything quiet?? I always thought this was odd.
 
He’s apparently connected to known mafia rat turned YT star John Alite. Along with his loser rasslin manger that joked about Phil beating up some of his exes prior to this. Both were asking for silence from the msm to give Phil a fair chance in court.

When have you known msm to keep anything quiet?? I always thought this was odd.
I saw Phil years ago being asked about that scar he had on the back of his head.

He said something like "When I was college I had a job...'moving money' and had a disagreement with some competitors. They slashed me with a knife on the back of my head. I had to leave Long Island after that."

Sounds like even back then he was involved with some bad dudes.
 
