Siver!
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2024
- Messages
- 6,585
- Reaction score
- 17,365
PM: Palestinian prisoner abuse video leak ‘most serious PR attack’ against Israel to date
AG Baharav-Miara rejects Levin’s ‘unlawful’ effort to bar her from investigating incident; indicted soldiers say leak of video footage means they cannot get a fair trial
www.timesofisrael.com
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that the leak of a video allegedly showing the abuse of a Palestinian prisoner by IDF soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility was the “most serious public-relations attack” against Israel to date.
As the scandal continued to rock the IDF and Israel, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sparred Sunday over whether the latter has the authority to investigate the incident, while several of the suspected soldiers asserted that their names should be cleared.
The August 2024 leak “caused enormous reputational damage to Israel, to the IDF, and to our soldiers,” the premier said at the start of the cabinet meeting, as he called for an “impartial inquiry.”
“It is perhaps the most serious public relations attack Israel has experienced since its founding — I cannot recall one so concentrated and intense,” Netanyahu said. “This requires an independent and impartial inquiry, and I expect that such an investigation will indeed take place.”
---
Getting caught on camera doesn't constitute a "PR attack", and this is not the most serious violation of human rights Israel has committed.
How absolutely insane is this guy?
And imagine leaving it well over a year to call for an inquiry just because the Israeli public made it clear they support these sorts of crimes?
--
Five soldiers were indicted in February for abusing the Palestinian security prisoner after he was brought to the detention facility in July 2024. The assault left him with severe injuries, including broken ribs and a tear in his rectum.