Apparently it occurred in the city centre, where a trade union demonstration was underway.Munich? The Security Summit is ongoing there.
Munich? The Security Summit is ongoing there.
Solid schizo post.If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
There’s nothing in the OP to suggest this was committed by a foreign person.If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
Some eastern euro garbage who wants a dictatorship thinks I’m a schizo is ok with meSolid schizo post.
It’s all you post aboutThere’s nothing in the OP to suggest this was committed by a foreign person.
Why did you jump to that conclusion? White nationals presumably commit these types of atrocities all the time, given your post.
It pleases me that you're seething like this.Some eastern euro garbage who wants a dictatorship thinks I’m a schizo is ok with me
Don’t let me have such an influence on your thinking, buddy.It’s all you post about
Shut up you piece of shit. We get weekly attacks from migrants on Europe. Don‘t try to frame it like that.If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
I can't speak for everyone, but I know I am not a fan of white people driving into crowds.If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world