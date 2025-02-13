  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Over 20 injured in Munich after Afghan migrant ploughs car into crowd

I think random clickbait lurking nerds had associated this with ukr war.

U.S will continue to supply weapons previously scheduled to deliver.
Putin is continuing to hire mercenaries, both foreign and local, boosted up financing for troll farms and propaganda workers.....

U.S also will continue to supply additional batches with weapons if someone will pay.
 
If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
There’s nothing in the OP to suggest this was committed by a foreign person.

Why did you jump to that conclusion? White nationals presumably commit these types of atrocities all the time, given your post.
 
Croo67 said:
There’s nothing in the OP to suggest this was committed by a foreign person.

Why did you jump to that conclusion? White nationals presumably commit these types of atrocities all the time, given your post.
It’s all you post about
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
Shut up you piece of shit. We get weekly attacks from migrants on Europe. Don‘t try to frame it like that.
 
24 YO Asylum demanding Afghan. My question at this stage is: given that the state allowed all these unvetted migrants in. Given that it‘s not even a question anymore that we have a major problem with migrants. Given that the state will keep on doing FUCK ALL. What is left for us, citizens, with a family to protect?
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
If it’s a white person from said country would you care as much? Or is your whole gimmick “foreign person does bad thing, therefore all foreign people is bad”
Because I don’t see you calling out the rich
who ruin countries and the world
I can't speak for everyone, but I know I am not a fan of white people driving into crowds.
 
