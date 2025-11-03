Economy Over 100 Companies in USA Layoff Employees in November

hq720.jpg



More than 100 companies have filed WARN notices indicating plans to lay off workers in November, according to WARNTracker.com. The following companies are laying off workers this month.

  1. 21st Amendment Brewery Café
  2. Accelore Group
  3. ACDI VOCA
  4. ACG Biologics
  5. AG Management Group, LLC
  6. Agile Physical Therapy
  7. Agrimacs, Inc.
  8. AgriNorthwest
  9. Alphabet Inc.
  10. Aluma Systems Baltimore
  11. Arsenal Biosciences, Inc.
  12. Aurora Cares, LLC.
  13. Avelo Airlines
  14. Azure Acres Treatement Center
  15. Baltimore Fabrication LLC
  16. Bell Nursery, LLC
  17. Bicycle Transit Systems
  18. BM Administrative Services
  19. Boardwalk Property Services, LLC
  20. Borton & Sons, Inc.
  21. Canyon Ranch Woodside
  22. Carbon, Inc.
  23. Cascade View Fruit & Cold Storage, LLC
  24. CHEP Services, LLC.
  25. City of Hope
  26. Columbia Orchard Management
  27. CRC ED Treatment LLC
  28. Darigold, Inc.
  29. DexCom
  30. DoubleTree by Memphis
  31. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream
  32. DSTV Inc.
  33. EchoStar Corporation
  34. Eclipse Advantage, LLC
  35. Elme Support Services LLC
  36. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC
  37. Essendant Management Services
  38. Family YMCA of the Desert
  39. FirstFruits, LLC
  40. Foundation for California Community Colleges
  41. FPI Management, Inc.
  42. G&C Staffing, LLC
  43. G2 Secure Staff
  44. Gebbers Farm
  45. Gilbert Orchards, Inc.
  46. GS Riverside, LLC.
  47. HillsboroFacility
  48. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated – The Villages Resort
  49. IPG DXTRA Entertainment
  50. J & J Maintenance
  51. Jabil
  52. Jewish Community Center and Federation
  53. John Deere
  54. Johns Hopkins University
  55. Just Learning, Inc.
  56. Kershaw Farm Management
  57. King Fuji Ranch, Inc.
  58. Landey EV Dispatch, Inc.
  59. Lazyday Holdings Inc.
  60. Magnesium Alloy Products Co., Inc
  61. Manson Grower Orchard Services
  62. MaxCyte, Inc.
  63. MB
  64. Metro Mattress Corporation
  65. Microsoft
  66. Monson Ranches-Snake River Orchard, LLC
  67. MS Leisure Companny
  68. N.A. Degerstorm
  69. Nordstrom Credit Bank
  70. Norman’s Nursery
  71. North State Public Radio
  72. NWFM
  73. OP Mobility
  74. Oracle America
  75. Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  76. Palo Verde Healthcare District
  77. PenneyOpCo LLC
  78. Perdue Foods, LLC
  79. PGT Industries, LLC
  80. PL Developments
  81. Quest Diagnostics
  82. RAND Corporation
  83. Randstad
  84. Raydia Food Group
  85. Raytheon Technologies
  86. Revel Transit Inc.
  87. Revol Greens CA, LLC
  88. RGNext
  89. Rivian, LLC
  90. S3 Shared Service Solutions
  91. Safeway
  92. Salesforce
  93. Sandpiper
  94. SAP America
  95. Saputo Cheese USA
  96. Seatrium AMFELS, Inc.
  97. Seattle Children’s Hospital
  98. Sheridan Random Lake
  99. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
  100. Southwest Key Programs
  101. Stemlit Ag Services LLC
  102. Sunny Glenn Children’s Home
  103. Target
  104. The Brigantine, Inc.
  105. Thermal Structures, Inc.
  106. UMB
  107. University of Southern California
  108. Valyria, Inc.
  109. Virginia Mason Franciscan
  110. Warner Music Group
  111. Washington Orchard Management
  112. Wellpath
  113. Wells Fargo
  114. Wells Fargo Center
  115. Wodward West
  116. York International Corporation
  117. Zeco Systems, Inc.
Joanne Song McLaughlin, a labor economist at the University of Buffalo, told Newsweek that “the tremendous level of uncertainty in the economy” is a reason some companies may be opting to lay off workers.
“The current economic uncertainty comes from volatility in trade and fiscal policies, and the government shutdown. We also experience underlying structural changes driven by AI, which I believe could have an interaction effect on the policy and political volatilities,” she said. “Uncertainty makes it hard for employers to predict, so they will most likely reduce investment and employment.”

www.newsweek.com

List of companies laying off employees in November

More than 100 companies across the country have filed WARN notices for November.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
As long as the guy at the top makes more money, the system is working the way it’s supposed to work
 
This is clearly just latent reaction to something Biden did. We will only know the true reason this occurred if you re elect Trump for a 3rd term. Then he’ll release the file on this, along with his health care plan…and the Epstein files that Trump isn’t in.
 
