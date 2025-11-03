Rhood
More than 100 companies have filed WARN notices indicating plans to lay off workers in November, according to WARNTracker.com. The following companies are laying off workers this month.
- 21st Amendment Brewery Café
- Accelore Group
- ACDI VOCA
- ACG Biologics
- AG Management Group, LLC
- Agile Physical Therapy
- Agrimacs, Inc.
- AgriNorthwest
- Alphabet Inc.
- Aluma Systems Baltimore
- Arsenal Biosciences, Inc.
- Aurora Cares, LLC.
- Avelo Airlines
- Azure Acres Treatement Center
- Baltimore Fabrication LLC
- Bell Nursery, LLC
- Bicycle Transit Systems
- BM Administrative Services
- Boardwalk Property Services, LLC
- Borton & Sons, Inc.
- Canyon Ranch Woodside
- Carbon, Inc.
- Cascade View Fruit & Cold Storage, LLC
- CHEP Services, LLC.
- City of Hope
- Columbia Orchard Management
- CRC ED Treatment LLC
- Darigold, Inc.
- DexCom
- DoubleTree by Memphis
- Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream
- DSTV Inc.
- EchoStar Corporation
- Eclipse Advantage, LLC
- Elme Support Services LLC
- Equiniti Trust Company, LLC
- Essendant Management Services
- Family YMCA of the Desert
- FirstFruits, LLC
- Foundation for California Community Colleges
- FPI Management, Inc.
- G&C Staffing, LLC
- G2 Secure Staff
- Gebbers Farm
- Gilbert Orchards, Inc.
- GS Riverside, LLC.
- HillsboroFacility
- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated – The Villages Resort
- IPG DXTRA Entertainment
- J & J Maintenance
- Jabil
- Jewish Community Center and Federation
- John Deere
- Johns Hopkins University
- Just Learning, Inc.
- Kershaw Farm Management
- King Fuji Ranch, Inc.
- Landey EV Dispatch, Inc.
- Lazyday Holdings Inc.
- Magnesium Alloy Products Co., Inc
- Manson Grower Orchard Services
- MaxCyte, Inc.
- MB
- Metro Mattress Corporation
- Microsoft
- Monson Ranches-Snake River Orchard, LLC
- MS Leisure Companny
- N.A. Degerstorm
- Nordstrom Credit Bank
- Norman’s Nursery
- North State Public Radio
- NWFM
- OP Mobility
- Oracle America
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Palo Verde Healthcare District
- PenneyOpCo LLC
- Perdue Foods, LLC
- PGT Industries, LLC
- PL Developments
- Quest Diagnostics
- RAND Corporation
- Randstad
- Raydia Food Group
- Raytheon Technologies
- Revel Transit Inc.
- Revol Greens CA, LLC
- RGNext
- Rivian, LLC
- S3 Shared Service Solutions
- Safeway
- Salesforce
- Sandpiper
- SAP America
- Saputo Cheese USA
- Seatrium AMFELS, Inc.
- Seattle Children’s Hospital
- Sheridan Random Lake
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
- Southwest Key Programs
- Stemlit Ag Services LLC
- Sunny Glenn Children’s Home
- Target
- The Brigantine, Inc.
- Thermal Structures, Inc.
- UMB
- University of Southern California
- Valyria, Inc.
- Virginia Mason Franciscan
- Warner Music Group
- Washington Orchard Management
- Wellpath
- Wells Fargo
- Wells Fargo Center
- Wodward West
- York International Corporation
- Zeco Systems, Inc.
“The current economic uncertainty comes from volatility in trade and fiscal policies, and the government shutdown. We also experience underlying structural changes driven by AI, which I believe could have an interaction effect on the policy and political volatilities,” she said. “Uncertainty makes it hard for employers to predict, so they will most likely reduce investment and employment.”
