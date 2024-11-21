  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Outside of Khabib, who are the most DOMINANT fighters in UFC history?????

Several of the fighters we know as GOATS have questionable wins.
Jones wins over Santos, Reyes and Gus (1) were closely contested, as was GSP win over Hendricks.
Islam got KO'ed early in his UFC career and was in a super close fight with Volk.

So who has the best record of domination? Not necessarily the best or most wins, but the fighter who was (or is) seemingly the most unstoppable?
 
Up until the Weidman fight, honestly it's very hard to imagine Anderson Silva losing to anyone.

The only time in his UFC run where he looked to be in trouble was the first Chael fight, but he absolutely dismantled GOAT Sonnen in the rematch

He dismantled all his challengers. It was especially impressive to see him wreck Henderson who was supposed to be a stylistic nightmare, and front kick TRTor Belfort into Bolivian
 
Khabib win over Tibau deserves to be there with these fights you listed
 
Khabib have questionable win over Tibau and very questionable quantity and level of competition.
Jones, GSP, Andy, Fedor, Islam all are more dominant.
 
It's not dominant to duck the weight class above you because you'll put your meager win streak in jeopardy.

khabib-nurmagomedov-al-iaquinta-ufc-223-8.jpg
 
Anderson and he made it look easy.
 
GSP won 33 rounds in a row, and only finally lost one because Shields was gouging his eyes.

But hey, he struggle with Hendricks in his last fight as an active competitor, so he obviously isn't dominant.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Up until the Weidman fight, honestly it's very hard to imagine Anderson Silva losing to anyone.

The only time in his UFC run where he looked to be in trouble was the first Chael fight, but he absolutely dismantled GOAT Sonnen in the rematch
No he didn't chael was dominating the fight some more he just decided to do a dumb spinning back fist not saying Silva wouldn't win but just saying Silva did not dismantle him, he capitalized on chaels dumb mistake
 
Gregoire1 said:
Khabib have questionable win over Tibau and very questionable quantity and level of competition.
Jones, GSP, Andy, Fedor, Islam all are more dominant.
You clearly don't understand what the word dominant means even if you think those guys have better resumes, none of them were close to as dominant given they've all had close fights and all of them have loses.
 
