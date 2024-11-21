Outside of Khabib, who are the most DOMINANT fighters in UFC history?????

Several of the fighters we know as GOATS have questionable wins.

Jones wins over Santos, Reyes and Gus (1) were closely contested, as was GSP win over Hendricks.

Islam got KO'ed early in his UFC career and was in a super close fight with Volk.



So who has the best record of domination? Not necessarily the best or most wins, but the fighter who was (or is) seemingly the most unstoppable?