Y ELÉONORE HUGHES AND GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA

Updated 7:14 PM BRT, June 15, 2024

It was the biggest demonstration yet, following events in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Florianopolis, Recife, Manaus, and other cities.

Brazil only permits abortion in cases of rape if there is an evident risk to the mother’s life or if the fetus has no functioning brain.

“We cannot be sentenced to prison for having suffered a rape and not receiving support and care,”

“We must speak out and fight against it, because if we stay at home we are going to lose.”

“And I think it’s insanity that someone wants to punish a woman with a sentence that’s longer than the criminal who committed the rape.”