Outrage over Maine lavishing $34M on 'Taj Mahal' apartments for asylum seekers and welcoming 75,000 newcomers this decade while leaving veterans and homeless behind
Residents and GOP politicians are slamming Maine officials for lavishing millions of dollars on 'Taj Mahal' homes for asylum seekers while the state's veterans and US-born homeless are struggling.
Republicans say the Democrat-run state has spent $34 million on shelters, hotels, and 'luxury apartments' for migrants, even as Maine Veterans' Homes and other shelters for ex-servicemen face cash shortfalls.
Much of the anger is directed at the 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments in attractive, three-story clapboard blocks that were recently given rent-free to 60 migrant families on the edge of Brunswick.
One of the new migrant residents called her new home a 'palace' compared to the shelters she'd been staying previopusly.
Maine families have to pay $2,300 per month for comparable two-bedroom homes nearby, which come with marble countertops, oversize refrigerators and cookers.
Some units even have balconies.
Democrats care more about illegals than American citizens. People have to get extra jobs to pay for their families and illegals.
Bernie Sanders said immigration makes me people poorer.
“If poverty is increasing and if wages are going down, I don’t know why we need millions of people to be coming into this country as guest workers who will work for lower wages than American workers and drive wages down even lower than they are right now,” Sanders said. ” … On one hand, you have large multinationals trying to shut down plants in America, move to China, and on the other hand, you have the service industry bringing in low-wage workers from abroad. The result is the same: Middle class gets shrunken, and wages go down.”