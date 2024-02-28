This is the ugly side of politics. Where people get used and abused so some politician somewhere else can make a speech.



If you suddenly dump the asylum seekers in states that aren't normal recipients of them then the states have to do something. I know that the simple minded think that all of the money comes out of the same pot but it doesn't.



The asylum seekers are a federal problem so the money for them is going to ultimately come out of the federal immigration coffers. Essentially, the states pay for the housing out of emergency funds and then DHS or another federal agency reimburses them for it. Why? Because the asylum seekers have to be housed while they wait for their status hearings.



Vets and the homeless are not federal problems so the money for them is going to come from what Maine actually has. And that, unfortunately, tends to be less than what the fed is setting aside.



This is ugly politics because the people pushing the "You're helping them over Americans" narrative are taking advantage of how little Americans understand about how this type of issue gets funded. Americans are thinking their states just aren't ponying up the cash for Americans and spending it on refugees when this is actually funded through federal emergency programs but implemented via the states.



Divisive stuff.