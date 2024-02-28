Social Outrage over Maine lavishing $34M on 'Taj Mahal' apartments for asylum seekers and welcoming 75,000 newcomers this decade while leaving veterans and h

Outrage over Maine lavishing $34M on 'Taj Mahal' homes for migrants

Republicans say the Democrat-run state has spent $34 million on shelters, hotels, and 'luxury apartments' for migrants, even as shelters for veterans face huge cash shortfalls.
Outrage over Maine lavishing $34M on 'Taj Mahal' apartments for asylum seekers and welcoming 75,000 newcomers this decade while leaving veterans and homeless behind​


Residents and GOP politicians are slamming Maine officials for lavishing millions of dollars on 'Taj Mahal' homes for asylum seekers while the state's veterans and US-born homeless are struggling.

Republicans say the Democrat-run state has spent $34 million on shelters, hotels, and 'luxury apartments' for migrants, even as Maine Veterans' Homes and other shelters for ex-servicemen face cash shortfalls.

Much of the anger is directed at the 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments in attractive, three-story clapboard blocks that were recently given rent-free to 60 migrant families on the edge of Brunswick.

One of the new migrant residents called her new home a 'palace' compared to the shelters she'd been staying previopusly.

Maine families have to pay $2,300 per month for comparable two-bedroom homes nearby, which come with marble countertops, oversize refrigerators and cookers.

Some units even have balconies.

Democrats care more about illegals than American citizens. People have to get extra jobs to pay for their families and illegals.

Bernie Sanders said immigration makes me people poorer.
“If poverty is increasing and if wages are going down, I don’t know why we need millions of people to be coming into this country as guest workers who will work for lower wages than American workers and drive wages down even lower than they are right now,” Sanders said. ” … On one hand, you have large multinationals trying to shut down plants in America, move to China, and on the other hand, you have the service industry bringing in low-wage workers from abroad. The result is the same: Middle class gets shrunken, and wages go down.”
 
The children of those illegals will carry Maine for democrats for generations to come. Why would they care about veterans or other homeless American citizens?
 
This is the ugly side of politics. Where people get used and abused so some politician somewhere else can make a speech.

If you suddenly dump the asylum seekers in states that aren't normal recipients of them then the states have to do something. I know that the simple minded think that all of the money comes out of the same pot but it doesn't.

The asylum seekers are a federal problem so the money for them is going to ultimately come out of the federal immigration coffers. Essentially, the states pay for the housing out of emergency funds and then DHS or another federal agency reimburses them for it. Why? Because the asylum seekers have to be housed while they wait for their status hearings.

Vets and the homeless are not federal problems so the money for them is going to come from what Maine actually has. And that, unfortunately, tends to be less than what the fed is setting aside.

This is ugly politics because the people pushing the "You're helping them over Americans" narrative are taking advantage of how little Americans understand about how this type of issue gets funded. Americans are thinking their states just aren't ponying up the cash for Americans and spending it on refugees when this is actually funded through federal emergency programs but implemented via the states.

Divisive stuff.
 
panamaican said:
Vets ... are not federal problems so the money for them is going to come from what Maine actually has. And that, unfortunately, tends to be less than what the fed is setting aside.
Are you sure about that?

Would you like to change this statement ?
 
William Munny said:
@Seano , you're from Maine. is this big news in your hood?
I think people are just getting used to it. Illegals have always been dumped here. Most don't stay because its cold most of the year.
Maine is all about the homeless and other non contributors. Its ridiculous. People are taxed up the ass and back out again for garbage like this.
 
?? Eric Adams has asked the state to help cover 50% of their cost to house immigrants.

Maybe I'm mistaking something here
 
