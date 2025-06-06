Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,241
- Reaction score
- 4,031
That Small Island, a four-part series from Ireland’s state broadcaster RTÉ TV, promises to tell the story of Ireland’s very first inhabitants to those who live there today.
However, the trailer for the series has already attracted criticism with it featuring a clip where narrator, Colin Farrell, states “We Irish were never homogenous; always hybrids, always mongrels.”
However, the trailer for the series has already attracted criticism with it featuring a clip where narrator, Colin Farrell, states “We Irish were never homogenous; always hybrids, always mongrels.”