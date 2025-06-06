International Outrage as Ireland’s state broadcaster prepares to release series on Irish being ‘mongrels’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
4,241
Reaction score
4,031
That Small Island, a four-part series from Ireland’s state broadcaster RTÉ TV, promises to tell the story of Ireland’s very first inhabitants to those who live there today.

However, the trailer for the series has already attracted criticism with it featuring a clip where narrator, Colin Farrell, states “We Irish were never homogenous; always hybrids, always mongrels.”


 
I think she's using the term mongrel, no matter how stupid, to reinforce the idea of them being a diverse bunch.

The enthusiasm to prove they aren't homogeneous, along with those thick black framed glasses are telling of her motivations, however.
 
bro, you have like 3 celtic tribes in your lineage, you're a mongrel, so it's normal to bring a billion somalis in ireland because you're already diverse, it will make no difference.

holy fuck these people are evil.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
bro, you have like 3 celtic tribes in your lineage, you're a mongrel, so it's normal to bring a billion somalis in ireland because you're already diverse, it will make no difference.

holy fuck these people are evil.
Click to expand...
Stop being a conspiracy theorist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,144
Messages
57,381,689
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top