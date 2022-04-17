  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Outer Range (Amazon series)

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt11685912/


Has a Lost meets Yellowstone feel to it. Drug outta little first 20 min but started getting interesting. So far it really does feel like Lost meets Yellowstone I hope it builds on that it has potential to be a decent show. Has a decent cast too.
 
Two episodes in, enjoying it.
 
Outer Range. Outer Limits. What's next, Outer Boundaries?
 
oh. i stopped at about 15 minutes in because it didn't seem to go anywhere.
so it's a feature, not bug.
 
New sci-fi'ish show on Netflix with Josh Brolin.
He's a rancher in Wyoming who discovers something odd on his property. Lots of side stories as well.

Watched the first two so far and I like it. Was a bit slow out of the gate, but otherwise good.

Anyone else watch it yet?
 
Been watching as well. Seen all 4 episodes, it's a slow burn but it's getting really interesting now.
 
Really liking this series more and more.
 
