Outer Range (Amazon series)

Streeter
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2016
- Messages
- 19,294
- Reaction score
- 11,006
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt11685912/
Has a Lost meets Yellowstone feel to it. Drug outta little first 20 min but started getting interesting. So far it really does feel like Lost meets Yellowstone I hope it builds on that it has potential to be a decent show. Has a decent cast too.
