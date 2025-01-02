Outdoor fun

Shot a pistol

Threw knives at bee houses

pistol gave me ringing ears

Was fun

Think I'm getting over my videogame addiction

Training weights and bag at 5:30 pm

Might slip you a bag video

Wait I'll post this with a round of to be continued



 
What should I eat with 1.5 to go before workout ?

I only ate 4 eggs in olive oil with bread

Drank 2 oranges, squeezed oranges into mouth

A coffe with milk

And a non oil roasted small bag of nuts and seeds

Time for some meat
 
looks like you are balding lil bud.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
First time shooting, huh? Keep at it and enjoy yourself.
Second. First time was around this place some 15 years ago with the same friend.

It was fun, a bit adrenaline. The gun felt so powerful. It's quiet lound. And inacurate. But doesn't leave hollow clips.
 
lsa said:
looks like you are balding lil bud.
Yep. Top of the head. I did my front. Was worse. Might do a second transplant.

I'm not a lil bud bro. I am a big boar.
 
