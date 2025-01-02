Outdoor fun

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 10,039
- Reaction score
- 8,751
Shot a pistol
Threw knives at bee houses
pistol gave me ringing ears
Was fun
Think I'm getting over my videogame addiction
Training weights and bag at 5:30 pm
Might slip you a bag video
Wait I'll post this with a round of to be continued
Threw knives at bee houses
pistol gave me ringing ears
Was fun
Think I'm getting over my videogame addiction
Training weights and bag at 5:30 pm
Might slip you a bag video
Wait I'll post this with a round of to be continued