Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 5 best games? (Third Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Elden Ring

    Votes: 6 85.7%

  • Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Slay the Spire

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hi-Fi Rush

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Injustice 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Resident Evil 4

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stardew Valley

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Titanfall 2

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    Votes: 6 85.7%

  • Cyberpunk 2077

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Hades

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Fallout 4

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket





