Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 5 best games? (Sixth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket


Onto the Semi-Finals next.
Demon's Souls


Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)

Tekken 8

Alan Wake II

Dead Space


Finding Paradise

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard


Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Devil May Cry 5

Baldur's Gate III

If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste @KidBaize @Danespina
 
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 (2020)

Unicron Overlord

Astral Chain

Stellar Blade

Psychonauts 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II


Silent Hill 2 Remake


Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart


Little Nightmares II


Return of the Obra Dinn
 
the oblivion remaster has to be in there
 
