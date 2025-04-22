Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,063
- Reaction score
- 50,509
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Onto the Semi-Finals next.
Demon's Souls
Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)
Tekken 8
Alan Wake II
Dead Space
Finding Paradise
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Devil May Cry 5
Baldur's Gate III
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.
Please vote.
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Onto the Semi-Finals next.
Demon's Souls
Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)
Tekken 8
Alan Wake II
Dead Space
Finding Paradise
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Devil May Cry 5
Baldur's Gate III
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.
Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste @KidBaize @Danespina
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste @KidBaize @Danespina