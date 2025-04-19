Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Disco Elysium
Hogwarts Legacy
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Half-Life: Alyx
Horizon Forbidden West
Batman: The Telltale Series
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
The Quarry
Far Cry 5
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.
Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @Ashen One @ObsoleteSoul
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @A_bomb47 @RichardHarrow
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @Dailo @SwamiLeoni
@BigDeadFreak
