Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 5 best games? (Second Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

First Elimination Bracket



Disco Elysium

Hogwarts Legacy

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Half-Life: Alyx

Horizon Forbidden West

Batman: The Telltale Series

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

The Quarry

Far Cry 5


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Firewatch


God of War Ragnarök

Battlefield 1

A Way Out

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Control

Overwatch

Resident Evil Village
 
Again haven't played most of these but own more than have played. I'm old.
 
