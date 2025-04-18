Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 5 best games? (First Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

Here we go, lets see if we can figure out which is the best game of the last 10 years.

There will be six elimination brackets.

The games have to be released roughly around the last 10 years. So pretty much any game released from 2015 till today.

Enjoy and happy gaming.



Assassin's Creed: Valhalla


Call of Duty: WWII


Resident Evil 3


Rocket League


Batman: Arkham Knight


Balatro


Undertale


Red Dead Redemption II


Mortal Kombat 11


Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus






The Last of Us: Part I (2022)

Outer Wilds

Sea of Stars


Hitman: World of Assassination


Crusader Kings 3

Ghost of Tsushima

Satisfactory

DOOM

Days Gone

Hollow Knight

I haven't really played 9 of these. 10 if you only count re3 remake.

Only played the first story mission in Wolfenstein 2. And from the list only ones I don't own are re3 remake, cod:WW2, and MK11.

Backlog FTW.
 
Last edited:
Doom eternal wins.
 
