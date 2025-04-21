Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 5 best games? (Fifth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Astro Bot

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tetris Effect: Connected

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Street Fighter 6

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Split Fiction

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Persona 5 Royal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dave the Diver

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cocoon

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Metroid Prime Remastered

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Divinity: Original Sin II

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Celeste

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Forza Horizon 5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket

One more bracket after this.



Astro Bot


Metaphor: ReFantazio


Tetris Effect: Connected

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Street Fighter 6

Split Fiction

Persona 5 Royal

Dave the Diver

Cocoon

If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste
 
Dark Souls: Remastered

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Metroid Prime Remastered

Divinity: Original Sin II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Celeste

Forza Horizon 5

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
 
